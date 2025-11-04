 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20669502
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We're excited to announce that we've successfully completed the migration to our new server! 🎉
This major step allows us to introduce a full progression system, including challenges, statistics, gold, and unlockable content.

On top of that, we’ve implemented the second batch of music and sound effects to bring even more atmosphere and immersion to the game. 🎧🌫️

We hope you enjoy this update!
Please don’t forget to share your feedback or report any issues you encounter — your support is essential to help us build a high-quality experience!

Thank you for playing and supporting us! ⚔️✨

