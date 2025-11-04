 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Europa Universalis V Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 November 2025 Build 20669491 Edited 4 November 2025 – 20:46:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
SILENT BREATH – Update Notes

MULTIPLAYER
VOIP "Open Mic" option added!
You can now hear your friends scream in real time.

Arachnophobia mode fix:
Changing the mode during gameplay now properly updates without needing to die and respawn.

Lobby mode selection fix:
The selected mode no longer resets after each action.

Crash fixes:

Fixed a crash that could occur while waiting on the end-game screen.

Fixed a crash that could occur when pressing the replay button while a teammate was speaking.

Microphone buffer reduced to 1.25 seconds.
This should fix the issue where some players heard others with a delay in the lobby.

Hardcore mode fix:
Players could previously revive each other, causing inconsistency. This has been corrected.

Speaker icon fix:
The speaker icon in the lobby no longer causes network slowdowns.

SINGLEPLAYER

Fixed the missing "boom" sound effect when picking up the missing note.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2796181
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link