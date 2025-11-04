SILENT BREATH – Update Notes



MULTIPLAYER

VOIP "Open Mic" option added!

You can now hear your friends scream in real time.



Arachnophobia mode fix:

Changing the mode during gameplay now properly updates without needing to die and respawn.



Lobby mode selection fix:

The selected mode no longer resets after each action.



Crash fixes:



Fixed a crash that could occur while waiting on the end-game screen.



Fixed a crash that could occur when pressing the replay button while a teammate was speaking.



Microphone buffer reduced to 1.25 seconds.

This should fix the issue where some players heard others with a delay in the lobby.



Hardcore mode fix:

Players could previously revive each other, causing inconsistency. This has been corrected.



Speaker icon fix:

The speaker icon in the lobby no longer causes network slowdowns.



SINGLEPLAYER



Fixed the missing "boom" sound effect when picking up the missing note.