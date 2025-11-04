SILENT BREATH – Update Notes
MULTIPLAYER
VOIP "Open Mic" option added!
You can now hear your friends scream in real time.
Arachnophobia mode fix:
Changing the mode during gameplay now properly updates without needing to die and respawn.
Lobby mode selection fix:
The selected mode no longer resets after each action.
Crash fixes:
Fixed a crash that could occur while waiting on the end-game screen.
Fixed a crash that could occur when pressing the replay button while a teammate was speaking.
Microphone buffer reduced to 1.25 seconds.
This should fix the issue where some players heard others with a delay in the lobby.
Hardcore mode fix:
Players could previously revive each other, causing inconsistency. This has been corrected.
Speaker icon fix:
The speaker icon in the lobby no longer causes network slowdowns.
SINGLEPLAYER
Fixed the missing "boom" sound effect when picking up the missing note.
