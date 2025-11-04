Hello, dear players — both new and old.

As many of you know, Tits and Shadows ended quite a long time ago.

Yes, I do have plans for a sequel, but before continuing down that path, I wanted to experiment with different kinds of games and work with a development engine that offered me more freedom: Godot.

Over the past couple of days, I received notifications that people are still playing and discovering this adventure I made so long ago.

Honestly, that filled me with emotion.

I must admit, even though I had so many ideas for expanding the game, I eventually reached a point where I felt trapped — as if I’d need to rebuild the whole game from scratch to make those ideas possible.

For example:

The expansions started to feel repetitive; new items were basically stronger versions of older ones.

Accessories and armors had such crazy abilities that I didn’t know how to top them anymore.

The number of playable characters grew so much that adding more only made things messier (and, truth be told, I have my personal favorites and rarely try the others).

Updates

Fixed the dialogue between Wendy and Hero that didn’t display English text.

Updated all VisuStella plugins , so you might notice some new notifications.

Fixed a minor crash caused by the missing file explosion_02 by adding the missing asset.

To fix that dialogue, I had to replay my own little creation… and it honestly shocked me how big Tits and Shadows really is.

There are so many characters — each with their own stories — and maybe many of you never even got to see them all.

My eyes filled with tears and nostalgia as I revisited my own story.

Not because it’s grand or the best thing ever made, but because a huge part of myself lives inside it.

From the beginning, I wanted to make something more than just an excuse for NSFW content — I wanted characters, story, and gameplay.

Seeing that it worked, in its own way, truly makes me happy.

It’s a simple game… and within that simplicity, there’s me, doing what I love.

Thank You

To all of you, new and returning players: thank you.

Thank you for keeping this world alive.

I invite you to take a look at my newer projects:

Space Valkyries

(A tiny, free project — hard to describe, but one I’d love to expand someday.)

Tezcatlipoca

(My first big step into 3D. Though honestly, when I compare it to the number of characters, stories, and imagination in Tits and Shadows, I can’t help but feel a bit disappointed in myself... but I’m still learning.)

I also want to offer my sincere apologies to everyone whose messages I didn’t reply to in time.

For a long while, I wasn’t receiving any notifications when players posted on the Tits and Shadows forum, so several comments and questions completely slipped past me.

It wasn’t out of disinterest — I simply didn’t know they were there, and I truly regret not being able to answer sooner.



What does the future hold?

Maybe we’ll revisit the Kiwi Village someday…

Maybe we’ll see new versions of the characters I love so much.

From the bottom of my heart,

thank you for playing this thing that I love so deeply.

— Bec Santus