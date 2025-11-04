Hello, dear players — both new and old.
As many of you know, Tits and Shadows ended quite a long time ago.
Yes, I do have plans for a sequel, but before continuing down that path, I wanted to experiment with different kinds of games and work with a development engine that offered me more freedom: Godot.
Over the past couple of days, I received notifications that people are still playing and discovering this adventure I made so long ago.
Honestly, that filled me with emotion.
I must admit, even though I had so many ideas for expanding the game, I eventually reached a point where I felt trapped — as if I’d need to rebuild the whole game from scratch to make those ideas possible.
For example:
The expansions started to feel repetitive; new items were basically stronger versions of older ones.
Accessories and armors had such crazy abilities that I didn’t know how to top them anymore.
The number of playable characters grew so much that adding more only made things messier (and, truth be told, I have my personal favorites and rarely try the others).
Updates
Fixed the dialogue between Wendy and Hero that didn’t display English text.
Updated all VisuStella plugins, so you might notice some new notifications.
Fixed a minor crash caused by the missing file
explosion_02by adding the missing asset.
To fix that dialogue, I had to replay my own little creation… and it honestly shocked me how big Tits and Shadows really is.
There are so many characters — each with their own stories — and maybe many of you never even got to see them all.
My eyes filled with tears and nostalgia as I revisited my own story.
Not because it’s grand or the best thing ever made, but because a huge part of myself lives inside it.
From the beginning, I wanted to make something more than just an excuse for NSFW content — I wanted characters, story, and gameplay.
Seeing that it worked, in its own way, truly makes me happy.
It’s a simple game… and within that simplicity, there’s me, doing what I love.
Thank You
To all of you, new and returning players: thank you.
Thank you for keeping this world alive.
I invite you to take a look at my newer projects:
Space Valkyries
(A tiny, free project — hard to describe, but one I’d love to expand someday.)
Tezcatlipoca
(My first big step into 3D. Though honestly, when I compare it to the number of characters, stories, and imagination in Tits and Shadows, I can’t help but feel a bit disappointed in myself... but I’m still learning.)
I also want to offer my sincere apologies to everyone whose messages I didn’t reply to in time.
For a long while, I wasn’t receiving any notifications when players posted on the Tits and Shadows forum, so several comments and questions completely slipped past me.
It wasn’t out of disinterest — I simply didn’t know they were there, and I truly regret not being able to answer sooner.
What does the future hold?
Maybe we’ll revisit the Kiwi Village someday…
Maybe we’ll see new versions of the characters I love so much.
From the bottom of my heart,
thank you for playing this thing that I love so deeply.
— Bec Santus
Changed files in this update