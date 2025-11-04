 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20669257
Update notes via Steam Community

⚙️ DARKZAN ADVENTURE — UPDATE: METERS & MEASUREMENTS! 🕒💰⚔️📊 NEW STATS & METERS SYSTEM!

A brand-new Upgrades tab has been added — now featuring detailed gameplay meters!
Track your journey across all realms with precision and pride:

  • 💥 Damage per Second (DPS)

  • ⏱️ Total Playtime

  • 🗺️ Distance Traveled

  • 🏆 Total Score

  • 💰 Gold Collected

  • Experience Gathered

  • ☠️ Enemies Defeated

  • …and more to come!

Become your own legend — see your progress evolve every run!

🧭 LEADERBOARD EXPANSION

Two new leaderboard tabs have been added!

  • 👥 Friends Rankings: Compare your scores with your allies!

  • 🌍 Global Rankings: See how you rank among players worldwide!

Climb to the top and show the world who the true champion of Darkzan is!

💸 NPC PRICE ADJUSTMENTS

NPC prices now scale slightly with difficulty level,
but don’t worry — prices cap at 9999 gold!

🔧 MINOR TWEAKS & IMPROVEMENTS

Small optimizations and interface polish to make your journey smoother than ever.

Track your power. Measure your glory. Rule the rankings.
⚔️ Darkzan Adventure continues to grow — one meter at a time!

