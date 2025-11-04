⚙️ DARKZAN ADVENTURE — UPDATE: METERS & MEASUREMENTS! 🕒💰⚔️📊 NEW STATS & METERS SYSTEM!

A brand-new Upgrades tab has been added — now featuring detailed gameplay meters!

Track your journey across all realms with precision and pride:

💥 Damage per Second (DPS)

⏱️ Total Playtime

🗺️ Distance Traveled

🏆 Total Score

💰 Gold Collected

✨ Experience Gathered

☠️ Enemies Defeated

…and more to come!

Become your own legend — see your progress evolve every run!

🧭 LEADERBOARD EXPANSION

Two new leaderboard tabs have been added!

👥 Friends Rankings: Compare your scores with your allies!

🌍 Global Rankings: See how you rank among players worldwide!

Climb to the top and show the world who the true champion of Darkzan is!

💸 NPC PRICE ADJUSTMENTS

NPC prices now scale slightly with difficulty level,

but don’t worry — prices cap at 9999 gold!

🔧 MINOR TWEAKS & IMPROVEMENTS

Small optimizations and interface polish to make your journey smoother than ever.

Track your power. Measure your glory. Rule the rankings.

⚔️ Darkzan Adventure continues to grow — one meter at a time!