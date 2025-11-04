⚙️ DARKZAN ADVENTURE — UPDATE: METERS & MEASUREMENTS! 🕒💰⚔️📊 NEW STATS & METERS SYSTEM!
A brand-new Upgrades tab has been added — now featuring detailed gameplay meters!
Track your journey across all realms with precision and pride:
💥 Damage per Second (DPS)
⏱️ Total Playtime
🗺️ Distance Traveled
🏆 Total Score
💰 Gold Collected
✨ Experience Gathered
☠️ Enemies Defeated
…and more to come!
Become your own legend — see your progress evolve every run!
🧭 LEADERBOARD EXPANSION
Two new leaderboard tabs have been added!
👥 Friends Rankings: Compare your scores with your allies!
🌍 Global Rankings: See how you rank among players worldwide!
Climb to the top and show the world who the true champion of Darkzan is!
💸 NPC PRICE ADJUSTMENTS
NPC prices now scale slightly with difficulty level,
but don’t worry — prices cap at 9999 gold!
🔧 MINOR TWEAKS & IMPROVEMENTS
Small optimizations and interface polish to make your journey smoother than ever.
Track your power. Measure your glory. Rule the rankings.
⚔️ Darkzan Adventure continues to grow — one meter at a time!
