 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Europa Universalis V Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 November 2025 Build 20669232 Edited 4 November 2025 – 20:19:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🛠️ A bug in the latest update broke the Weapon Shop.
We’ve rolled back to the previous patch.
We’re investigating and will ship a fix ASAP.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and thanks for your patience.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2451011
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link