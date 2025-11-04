This post encompasses the changes made in patch 1.0.1 and 1.0.2.
1.0.1:
adjusted the tips at the start of the game to make boost a more obvious mechanic to new players
removed screen rumble options. screenshake intensity is now locked to what was previously the default value. this is to stay consistent with the general design philosophy that the visual effects are a meaningful part of the game's difficulty. the amount of screenshake actually present in the game is very minimal, in any case.
more controller rumble for a couple things that didnt have them before
SPOILERS BELOW
added a hurt sound for the egg boss during stalker phase
made the egg flash brighter when getting hit during stalker phase
royal guard spawn count in the rook phase of egg boss has been slightly reduced.
made the rook phase floor hazard telegraph brighter
updated the stalker/rook phase music
improved visibility of the "ok ending" icon on the leaderboard
1.0.2:
possible fix for the
readback_textureerror people using older pc's were getting. might affect rendering behavior, not sure.
