 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Europa Universalis V Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 November 2025 Build 20669220 Edited 4 November 2025 – 20:19:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This post encompasses the changes made in patch 1.0.1 and 1.0.2.

1.0.1:

  • adjusted the tips at the start of the game to make boost a more obvious mechanic to new players

  • removed screen rumble options. screenshake intensity is now locked to what was previously the default value. this is to stay consistent with the general design philosophy that the visual effects are a meaningful part of the game's difficulty. the amount of screenshake actually present in the game is very minimal, in any case.

  • more controller rumble for a couple things that didnt have them before

  • SPOILERS BELOW

  • added a hurt sound for the egg boss during stalker phase

  • made the egg flash brighter when getting hit during stalker phase

  • royal guard spawn count in the rook phase of egg boss has been slightly reduced.

  • made the rook phase floor hazard telegraph brighter

  • updated the stalker/rook phase music

  • improved visibility of the "ok ending" icon on the leaderboard

1.0.2:

  • possible fix for the readback_texture error people using older pc's were getting. might affect rendering behavior, not sure.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3651951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link