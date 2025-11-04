ADDED - Nicer overall palette - adjusted the muted colours and added more contrast / saturation
ADDED - Stalemate condition: If there's no more free tiles when you end turn, it will trigger game over
CHANGED - New oracle button to main menu, and also rearranged the overall button layout
CHANGED - Price of jester from 30->20
CHANGED - Jesters can now move freely within a 7x7 grids long as there's a path, instead of in straight lines
CHANGED - Control towers now support 8 tiles, instead of 7
CHANGED - Changes to the pieces that drop in first 10 rounds
CHANGED - Price of necromancer was right before, put it back from 80->100 again
FIXED - Bug where pickpocket was able to move diagonally 1 tile adjacent
v1.0.8 - Fixed dull colour palette, added stalemate, and other tweaks
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update