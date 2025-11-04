 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20669096 Edited 4 November 2025 – 20:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
ADDED - Nicer overall palette - adjusted the muted colours and added more contrast / saturation
ADDED - Stalemate condition: If there's no more free tiles when you end turn, it will trigger game over
CHANGED - New oracle button to main menu, and also rearranged the overall button layout
CHANGED - Price of jester from 30->20
CHANGED - Jesters can now move freely within a 7x7 grids long as there's a path, instead of in straight lines
CHANGED - Control towers now support 8 tiles, instead of 7
CHANGED - Changes to the pieces that drop in first 10 rounds
CHANGED - Price of necromancer was right before, put it back from 80->100 again
FIXED - Bug where pickpocket was able to move diagonally 1 tile adjacent

