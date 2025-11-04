Getting close! Next up we're likely to wrap up any fixes, add some new art, and then get Linux and Mac builds out.
TO ACCESS THE TESTING BRANCH:
Right Click "Death Road to Canada" in your Steam Library
Go to Properties
Click on the Betas tab on the left of the Properties window
Click on the dropdown in the top right, and change the Beta Participation branch from "None" to "beta - TESTBRANCH"
The console is also turned on for this testing period. Use the ` key to open the console, and then read below for a list of some commands to try out.
New Changes for Testbranch #3
Added a new trait, Hyperfixated
Added Evil Sycamore to the beta branch. From now on, you can use this character to unlock game modes, instantly, during the test branches
Fixed bug with zombie aggro in the Bank,
Added ending rewards for new gamemodes,
Mutation Mode now raises max zp properly,
New modes now have extra ending bits,
Fixed null tile viaduct bug,
Fixed text for bank event,
Fixed banner in testregion not having any charges,
Fixed omitted ending dialogue for new chars,
Fixed bug where Ember couldn't die,
Fixed streetlights in Bank having weird hitboxes,
Fixed typo in mutation mode desc,
fixed bug where carboat turret would appear on new cars,
fixed bug where spider can pick up loot, same goes for bus characters
Previous List of Changes for RETINA
New Content
Special Characters
Added Isabelle, the Paladin. Smite away!
Ending Dialogue added for Isabelle
Added Time Stop character, work in progress, it will get new art and a retheme
Added Defective, an eldritch horror multi-splitting character
Gameplay Modes
Added MUTATION mode, where zombies get more resistant and more GRABBY over time
Added INFECTION mode EXTREME
Locations
Added Bank, Marshland, Viaduct locations
Added Siege version of Viaduct location
You can type the following commands into the console to check out the different locations:
to_the_marshes
to_the_viaduct
to_the_treasury
road{ siege2-viaduct }
Weapons
Added 3 new whips, in a new weapon category based on the Ringmaster's unique weapon
Added pike
Added kukri
Added buff banner support weapon
Added Barret 50 cal (named "M.O.A.R")
Made new weapons sellable
Made new weapons findable
Perks and Traits
Duelist perk added, go for those tipper hits
Big Shot perk added, slower ranged, but bonus damage scaling with shooting
Hyperfixated Trait added, get really good at ONE thing
Other
Car Boat with turret added as a reward to the Marshland location
Tweaks
Improved the DNK16 "burst" feeling and very marginally buffed it
Hektatrius event updated for one of the new characters
Adjusted Anime Girl store timer setting
Made it easier for AI to get into the car during floods, in Severe Weather Mode
Reworked 4JS Mode: scepters now have a random powerup they spawn with
Prison ammo piles are now rifle ammo crates and drop 25-30 ammo
Nerfed beach loot
Added a sound when a powerup drops in RPG mode
Reworked RPG mode powerup table to be more fair
Perks and Traits
Gourmand now provides morale to the team at meals
Kensai Perk reworked according to community discussion
Phoenix now gets a bottle of hot sauce on start
Hero Type now has an aura of protection
Bow and Arrow dropped arrows now only require you to touch, not pickup, to recharge (good for AI)
Reworked bows to act like the rifles do. Bows scale linearly with your STR stat, up to 11 STR, at which they pierce 11 targets
Sweet Vans
Reworked the regular, dog, and ice cream vans. They all do something special now, to help justify the increased gas costs.
Regular Van: Spawns furniture
Dog Van: Spawns a friendly dog
Ice Cream Van: Spawns delicious flavors
Bugfixes
Fixed bug for gun racks sometimes losing rifles
Bugfix for lightning bolts being pushed inward from map edge
Fixed a bug where bow&arrow arrows were invincible
Fixed a bug where not enough zombies spawned in the warehouse location
Fixed a bug where too much loot spawned in the warehouse loc
Fixed a weapon seller list bug
Fixed some bugs in events pertaining to Friend of Dog
Fixed bug where cameras spontaneous turn into books
Fixed bug where ammo crates still had their hitboxes after being used,
Fixed bug where gamemode wins didn't display for new modes
More fixes I'm forgetting about
Changed depots in beta branch