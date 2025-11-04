This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Getting close! Next up we're likely to wrap up any fixes, add some new art, and then get Linux and Mac builds out.

TO ACCESS THE TESTING BRANCH:

Right Click "Death Road to Canada" in your Steam Library Go to Properties Click on the Betas tab on the left of the Properties window Click on the dropdown in the top right, and change the Beta Participation branch from "None" to "beta - TESTBRANCH"

The console is also turned on for this testing period. Use the ` key to open the console, and then read below for a list of some commands to try out.

New Changes for Testbranch #3

Added a new trait, Hyperfixated

Added Evil Sycamore to the beta branch. From now on, you can use this character to unlock game modes, instantly, during the test branches

Fixed bug with zombie aggro in the Bank,

Added ending rewards for new gamemodes,

Mutation Mode now raises max zp properly,

New modes now have extra ending bits,

Fixed null tile viaduct bug,

Fixed text for bank event,

Fixed banner in testregion not having any charges,

Fixed omitted ending dialogue for new chars,

Fixed bug where Ember couldn't die,

Fixed streetlights in Bank having weird hitboxes,

Fixed typo in mutation mode desc,

fixed bug where carboat turret would appear on new cars,

fixed bug where spider can pick up loot, same goes for bus characters

Previous List of Changes for RETINA

New Content

Special Characters

Added Isabelle, the Paladin. Smite away!

Ending Dialogue added for Isabelle

Added Time Stop character, work in progress, it will get new art and a retheme

Added Defective, an eldritch horror multi-splitting character

Gameplay Modes

Added MUTATION mode, where zombies get more resistant and more GRABBY over time

Added INFECTION mode EXTREME

Locations

Added Bank, Marshland, Viaduct locations

Added Siege version of Viaduct location

You can type the following commands into the console to check out the different locations: to_the_marshes to_the_viaduct to_the_treasury road{ siege2-viaduct }



Weapons

Added 3 new whips, in a new weapon category based on the Ringmaster's unique weapon

Added pike

Added kukri

Added buff banner support weapon

Added Barret 50 cal (named "M.O.A.R")

Made new weapons sellable

Made new weapons findable

Perks and Traits

Duelist perk added, go for those tipper hits

Big Shot perk added, slower ranged, but bonus damage scaling with shooting

Hyperfixated Trait added, get really good at ONE thing

Other

Car Boat with turret added as a reward to the Marshland location

Tweaks

Improved the DNK16 "burst" feeling and very marginally buffed it

Hektatrius event updated for one of the new characters

Adjusted Anime Girl store timer setting

Made it easier for AI to get into the car during floods, in Severe Weather Mode

Reworked 4JS Mode: scepters now have a random powerup they spawn with

Prison ammo piles are now rifle ammo crates and drop 25-30 ammo

Nerfed beach loot

Added a sound when a powerup drops in RPG mode

Reworked RPG mode powerup table to be more fair

Perks and Traits

Gourmand now provides morale to the team at meals

Kensai Perk reworked according to community discussion

Phoenix now gets a bottle of hot sauce on start

Hero Type now has an aura of protection

Bow and Arrow dropped arrows now only require you to touch, not pickup, to recharge (good for AI)

Reworked bows to act like the rifles do. Bows scale linearly with your STR stat, up to 11 STR, at which they pierce 11 targets

Sweet Vans

Reworked the regular, dog, and ice cream vans. They all do something special now, to help justify the increased gas costs.

Regular Van: Spawns furniture

Dog Van: Spawns a friendly dog

Ice Cream Van: Spawns delicious flavors

Bugfixes