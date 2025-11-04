 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20669066
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Getting close! Next up we're likely to wrap up any fixes, add some new art, and then get Linux and Mac builds out.

TO ACCESS THE TESTING BRANCH:

  1. Right Click "Death Road to Canada" in your Steam Library

  2. Go to Properties

  3. Click on the Betas tab on the left of the Properties window

  4. Click on the dropdown in the top right, and change the Beta Participation branch from "None" to "beta - TESTBRANCH"

The console is also turned on for this testing period. Use the ` key to open the console, and then read below for a list of some commands to try out.

New Changes for Testbranch #3

  • Added a new trait, Hyperfixated

  • Added Evil Sycamore to the beta branch. From now on, you can use this character to unlock game modes, instantly, during the test branches

  • Fixed bug with zombie aggro in the Bank,

  • Added ending rewards for new gamemodes,

  • Mutation Mode now raises max zp properly,

  • New modes now have extra ending bits,

  • Fixed null tile viaduct bug,

  • Fixed text for bank event,

  • Fixed banner in testregion not having any charges,

  • Fixed omitted ending dialogue for new chars,

  • Fixed bug where Ember couldn't die,

  • Fixed streetlights in Bank having weird hitboxes,

  • Fixed typo in mutation mode desc,

  • fixed bug where carboat turret would appear on new cars,

  • fixed bug where spider can pick up loot, same goes for bus characters

Previous List of Changes for RETINA

New Content

Special Characters

  • Added Isabelle, the Paladin. Smite away!

  • Ending Dialogue added for Isabelle

  • Added Time Stop character, work in progress, it will get new art and a retheme

  • Added Defective, an eldritch horror multi-splitting character

Gameplay Modes

  • Added MUTATION mode, where zombies get more resistant and more GRABBY over time

  • Added INFECTION mode EXTREME

Locations

  • Added Bank, Marshland, Viaduct locations

  • Added Siege version of Viaduct location

  • You can type the following commands into the console to check out the different locations:

    • to_the_marshes

    • to_the_viaduct

    • to_the_treasury

    • road{ siege2-viaduct }

Weapons

  • Added 3 new whips, in a new weapon category based on the Ringmaster's unique weapon

  • Added pike

  • Added kukri

  • Added buff banner support weapon

  • Added Barret 50 cal (named "M.O.A.R")

  • Made new weapons sellable

  • Made new weapons findable

Perks and Traits

  • Duelist perk added, go for those tipper hits

  • Big Shot perk added, slower ranged, but bonus damage scaling with shooting

  • Hyperfixated Trait added, get really good at ONE thing

Other

  • Car Boat with turret added as a reward to the Marshland location

Tweaks

  • Improved the DNK16 "burst" feeling and very marginally buffed it

  • Hektatrius event updated for one of the new characters

  • Adjusted Anime Girl store timer setting

  • Made it easier for AI to get into the car during floods, in Severe Weather Mode

  • Reworked 4JS Mode: scepters now have a random powerup they spawn with

  • Prison ammo piles are now rifle ammo crates and drop 25-30 ammo

  • Nerfed beach loot

  • Added a sound when a powerup drops in RPG mode

  • Reworked RPG mode powerup table to be more fair

Perks and Traits

  • Gourmand now provides morale to the team at meals

  • Kensai Perk reworked according to community discussion

  • Phoenix now gets a bottle of hot sauce on start

  • Hero Type now has an aura of protection

  • Bow and Arrow dropped arrows now only require you to touch, not pickup, to recharge (good for AI)

  • Reworked bows to act like the rifles do. Bows scale linearly with your STR stat, up to 11 STR, at which they pierce 11 targets

Sweet Vans

  • Reworked the regular, dog, and ice cream vans. They all do something special now, to help justify the increased gas costs.

  • Regular Van: Spawns furniture

  • Dog Van: Spawns a friendly dog

  • Ice Cream Van: Spawns delicious flavors

Bugfixes

  • Fixed bug for gun racks sometimes losing rifles

  • Bugfix for lightning bolts being pushed inward from map edge

  • Fixed a bug where bow&arrow arrows were invincible

  • Fixed a bug where not enough zombies spawned in the warehouse location

  • Fixed a bug where too much loot spawned in the warehouse loc

  • Fixed a weapon seller list bug

  • Fixed some bugs in events pertaining to Friend of Dog

  • Fixed bug where cameras spontaneous turn into books

  • Fixed bug where ammo crates still had their hitboxes after being used,

  • Fixed bug where gamemode wins didn't display for new modes

  • More fixes I'm forgetting about

