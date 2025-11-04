Added Steam Achievements to the game-- which should largely unlock retroactively if you have made progress in the game and/or completed it!
Additionally, an initial round of performance optimizations are included, more to come!
Achievements Unlocked!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update