So first off there was a previous patch, which we can call 3.8B which I didnt write patch notes for:
3.8B
- Added Blitz mode
- Added a mode selector to the play screen, and removed the beta toggle
- Pausing during Blitz mode now blacks out the screen
- Fixed Charles not moving at the same time as other bumpers
- Fixed Charles not dying when self bumping into water
- Fixed a softlock when Charles self bumps into fire
- Fixed a softlock when a Fire Lich freezes itself and falls into water
And here's the latest!
3.8B -> 3.9
- Added a keyword help system: you can click on keywords to see more help
- Added shorter help with right click
- Rotisserie no longer stuns enemies
- Minor tweaks to the numbers of starting power tiles
- Loosened up restrictions on when the panic button appears
- Added stats for all modes to the Stats screen
- Added an option to play custom matches with blitz timer
- Fixed a softlock when you dash into a vortex above water
- Fixed timer damage not affecting Auro when frozen
- Fixed lightning liches having the wrong area of threatened tiles
- Fixed being able to cast spells on unintended tiles by holding click and using a keyboard shortcut
- Removed zappy bat option from the custom game screen (it did nothing, zappy bats are not in the game)
- Cleaned up the UI in the main menu, play screen, custom game screen, help screen and credits screen
- Also some tweaks to power tile numbers
Okay, enjoy! Have fun! Thanks again to the amazing EMISOCKS for all their hard work on this :D :D :D
