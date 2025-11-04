So first off there was a previous patch, which we can call 3.8B which I didnt write patch notes for:



3.8B

- Added Blitz mode

- Added a mode selector to the play screen, and removed the beta toggle

- Pausing during Blitz mode now blacks out the screen

- Fixed Charles not moving at the same time as other bumpers

- Fixed Charles not dying when self bumping into water

- Fixed a softlock when Charles self bumps into fire

- Fixed a softlock when a Fire Lich freezes itself and falls into water



And here's the latest!



3.8B -> 3.9

- Added a keyword help system: you can click on keywords to see more help

- Added shorter help with right click

- Rotisserie no longer stuns enemies

- Minor tweaks to the numbers of starting power tiles

- Loosened up restrictions on when the panic button appears

- Added stats for all modes to the Stats screen

- Added an option to play custom matches with blitz timer

- Fixed a softlock when you dash into a vortex above water

- Fixed timer damage not affecting Auro when frozen

- Fixed lightning liches having the wrong area of threatened tiles

- Fixed being able to cast spells on unintended tiles by holding click and using a keyboard shortcut

- Removed zappy bat option from the custom game screen (it did nothing, zappy bats are not in the game)

- Cleaned up the UI in the main menu, play screen, custom game screen, help screen and credits screen

- Also some tweaks to power tile numbers

Okay, enjoy! Have fun! Thanks again to the amazing EMISOCKS for all their hard work on this :D :D :D