Hello, detective.

It’s time to return to the city where everyone has lost something important…

✨ Lost in Loss is now available on Steam.

In this world, memories are fragile, and reality hides behind quiet streets and reflections in the glass.

Listen to the whispers, follow the traces, and piece together what’s been forgotten.

Help the townspeople remember who they are —

and maybe, in the end, you’ll find the answer to the question:

what have you lost yourself?

🔍 It’s time to uncover the mystery.

Welcome home, detective.