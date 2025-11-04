A new official map called Rome is included in this update. It's designed for 4 to 8 players and features an open employee area, lots of zones for robbers to transition from customer to employee clothing, and three vaults.

Inside the Upper Vault players will find a new Silver Cart object, which is too heavy to be looted and stashed inside the usual money bags. Robbers instead will have to push the cart towards the nearest escape van, adding a new layer to their heists.

This update also contains a brand-new robber class called Deaddrop. This breach class is currently only available when selecting the "Experimental" class pack and features a Briefcase Operated Bot, or BOB for short. BOB will drive towards the nearest vault to blow it up, and hide inside his briefcase if he gets spotted by a cop on the way there. While hiding inside his briefcase, he can't be damaged, forcing cops to break line of sight first to bait him out of hiding, before being able to shoot him.

Deaddrop can also hide money inside boxes, which will reward him with some interest on the money and reduced BOB cooldown, depending on the amount of money he currently has stored away.

The Swarm cop class has also received some changes, his Sweep-O cleaning robots are a lot smarter, and can now target Mechanic's barrel bombs as well as Madman's IED, rewarding Swarm with new Idea Spark resources each time they extinguish a fire or defuse a bomb, allowing him to spawn more gadgets mid-round. He has also been moved from the "Experimental" to the "Specialists" character pack, and his Winrate Stats as well as Steam Leaderboards are now online.

There are also lots of other smaller balance changes and bugfixes in the full changelog below:

New

added new robber class "Deaddrop"

added new map "Rome"

added new cart that needs to be pushed to an escape van to deposit its silver bars

Changes

objects that allow continuous interactions (heli, silver cart, ..) will now start their interaction if the player was holding the interact key (default: "E") already before looking at them, instead of requiring players to release the interact key, and press it again

Class Changes

Hornet:

primary weapon changed from Carbine to SMG

Fed Chairman:

can now only revive up to two teammates at once

Gym Buddy:

increased ability recharge timer from 30s to 40s

reduced Spa Station healing from 3 HP/sec to 2 HP/sec

Pickpocket:

increased amount of money he is able to carry without a visible bag from 5,000$ to 6,000$

increased reward for pickpocketing cops from 5,000$ to 6,000$

Artist:

increased payout of vault, VIP, burning plant, cop, and drill drawings slightly

reduced required interactions to fully color a painting from 5 to 4

Swarm:

Sweepo can now extinguish/remove Madman's IEDs and Mechanic's Barrels

HUD widget for Sweepos, shows if they are currently targeting a plant/bomb

moved from "Experiemental" to "Specialists" category

only up to two Sweepos will now target a specific fire/bomb to prevent all of them from clumping onto one threat

Sweepos will now give up if they cant reach certain objects (for example bombs placed on the roof), and won't try to reach them again

Sweepo will now earn Swarm an Idea Spark for each extinguished fire and defused bomb

Map Changes

New York:

made revive kit harder to reach for the robbers

fixed revive kit glitching inside shelf

Klepto Bank:

fixed part of kitchen being counted as employee area

Classic Heist:

fixed collision issue near fire door side entrance stairs

Performance

reworked profanity check system to greatly improve its performance and prevent stutter when receiving text messages

Sweepo bot CPU performance improvements



Fixed

fixed directional voice chat not working correctly

added additional logs for server-side password verification

fixed Reinforcer's reinforced walls and Artist's graffitis not working correctly on custom maps

fixed multiple collision issues that could result in NPCs glitching out

all interactions are now prevented server-side while a player is dead

fixed Quickjoin sometimes placing players inside private servers

fixed multiple issues with BOBs pathfinding resulting in him changing vault targets over and over again, preventing him from reaching a vault

fixed the "NEW" banner inside the "Host Game" map selection blocking the click, preventing the map from being selected

fixed the yellow Arcade machines dropping money that has a value of 0$

fixed Arcade machines dropping money that glitches into the machine

fixed rare issue that resulted in NPCs showing sprint animations during a network lag spike, causing cops to shoot them

Level Editor