A new official map called Rome is included in this update. It's designed for 4 to 8 players and features an open employee area, lots of zones for robbers to transition from customer to employee clothing, and three vaults.
Inside the Upper Vault players will find a new Silver Cart object, which is too heavy to be looted and stashed inside the usual money bags. Robbers instead will have to push the cart towards the nearest escape van, adding a new layer to their heists.
This update also contains a brand-new robber class called Deaddrop. This breach class is currently only available when selecting the "Experimental" class pack and features a Briefcase Operated Bot, or BOB for short. BOB will drive towards the nearest vault to blow it up, and hide inside his briefcase if he gets spotted by a cop on the way there. While hiding inside his briefcase, he can't be damaged, forcing cops to break line of sight first to bait him out of hiding, before being able to shoot him.
Deaddrop can also hide money inside boxes, which will reward him with some interest on the money and reduced BOB cooldown, depending on the amount of money he currently has stored away.
The Swarm cop class has also received some changes, his Sweep-O cleaning robots are a lot smarter, and can now target Mechanic's barrel bombs as well as Madman's IED, rewarding Swarm with new Idea Spark resources each time they extinguish a fire or defuse a bomb, allowing him to spawn more gadgets mid-round. He has also been moved from the "Experimental" to the "Specialists" character pack, and his Winrate Stats as well as Steam Leaderboards are now online.
There are also lots of other smaller balance changes and bugfixes in the full changelog below:
New
added new robber class "Deaddrop"
added new map "Rome"
added new cart that needs to be pushed to an escape van to deposit its silver bars
Changes
objects that allow continuous interactions (heli, silver cart, ..) will now start their interaction if the player was holding the interact key (default: "E") already before looking at them, instead of requiring players to release the interact key, and press it again
Class Changes
Hornet:
primary weapon changed from Carbine to SMG
Fed Chairman:
can now only revive up to two teammates at once
Gym Buddy:
increased ability recharge timer from 30s to 40s
reduced Spa Station healing from 3 HP/sec to 2 HP/sec
Pickpocket:
increased amount of money he is able to carry without a visible bag from 5,000$ to 6,000$
increased reward for pickpocketing cops from 5,000$ to 6,000$
Artist:
increased payout of vault, VIP, burning plant, cop, and drill drawings slightly
reduced required interactions to fully color a painting from 5 to 4
Swarm:
Sweepo can now extinguish/remove Madman's IEDs and Mechanic's Barrels
HUD widget for Sweepos, shows if they are currently targeting a plant/bomb
moved from "Experiemental" to "Specialists" category
only up to two Sweepos will now target a specific fire/bomb to prevent all of them from clumping onto one threat
Sweepos will now give up if they cant reach certain objects (for example bombs placed on the roof), and won't try to reach them again
Sweepo will now earn Swarm an Idea Spark for each extinguished fire and defused bomb
Map Changes
New York:
made revive kit harder to reach for the robbers
fixed revive kit glitching inside shelf
Klepto Bank:
fixed part of kitchen being counted as employee area
Classic Heist:
fixed collision issue near fire door side entrance stairs
Performance
reworked profanity check system to greatly improve its performance and prevent stutter when receiving text messages
Sweepo bot CPU performance improvements
Fixed
fixed directional voice chat not working correctly
added additional logs for server-side password verification
fixed Reinforcer's reinforced walls and Artist's graffitis not working correctly on custom maps
fixed multiple collision issues that could result in NPCs glitching out
all interactions are now prevented server-side while a player is dead
fixed Quickjoin sometimes placing players inside private servers
fixed multiple issues with BOBs pathfinding resulting in him changing vault targets over and over again, preventing him from reaching a vault
fixed the "NEW" banner inside the "Host Game" map selection blocking the click, preventing the map from being selected
fixed the yellow Arcade machines dropping money that has a value of 0$
fixed Arcade machines dropping money that glitches into the machine
fixed rare issue that resulted in NPCs showing sprint animations during a network lag spike, causing cops to shoot them
Level Editor
added five new teller table objects
added interior and exterior versions of the frameless window from New York's upper gold vault
fixed Reinforcer's reinforced walls and Artist's graffitis not working correctly on custom maps
added new Silver Cart object
