 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Europa Universalis V Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 November 2025 Build 20668748 Edited 4 November 2025 – 20:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is a small update to solve some of the issues related to the Trafalgar Anniversary Update (rebinding, high amount of leaks)

  • Rebind of the ship controls now working properly. Before only player rebinds and overall control rebinds were working, not the ship controls rebinding (in the editor tests all rebinds worked but not in the build)

  • Button to reset all controls to the default bindings

  • New hull piercing simulation based on real cannonball penetration tests from 19th century (see "Aide-mémoire d'artillerie navale" by Lafay, Jules Joseph)

  • Hull thickness (and therefore resistance) is higher on below the waterline than the upperworks, as was the case for real ships. This shall make the amount of holes below the waterline more realistic

  • Improved water collision detection of cannonballs, to reduce deep underwater hits. Some few projectiles were detecting too late to be underwater and were hitting the hulls at higher speed than expected under water.

  • Cannonball will bounce on water when hitting the surface at shallow angle

  • Reduced flow of already patched leaks to make them more manageable

  • Correction of messages about repairs, to indicate correctly when all hits below the waterline are repaired ( avoids repeated message "Leak repaired, 0 leaks remaining" )

  • Port repairs will repair already patched leask too (patched leaks were not being repaired before)

  • NPC ships (including prizes) will use pumps and emergency repairs

  • Interaction panel for NPC ships now will appear comepletely on screen (when choosing an interaction with a ship at the border of the screen, a part of the panel was out of the screen)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3479771
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link