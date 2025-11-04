This is a small update to solve some of the issues related to the Trafalgar Anniversary Update (rebinding, high amount of leaks)
Rebind of the ship controls now working properly. Before only player rebinds and overall control rebinds were working, not the ship controls rebinding (in the editor tests all rebinds worked but not in the build)
Button to reset all controls to the default bindings
New hull piercing simulation based on real cannonball penetration tests from 19th century (see "Aide-mémoire d'artillerie navale" by Lafay, Jules Joseph)
Hull thickness (and therefore resistance) is higher on below the waterline than the upperworks, as was the case for real ships. This shall make the amount of holes below the waterline more realistic
Improved water collision detection of cannonballs, to reduce deep underwater hits. Some few projectiles were detecting too late to be underwater and were hitting the hulls at higher speed than expected under water.
Cannonball will bounce on water when hitting the surface at shallow angle
Reduced flow of already patched leaks to make them more manageable
Correction of messages about repairs, to indicate correctly when all hits below the waterline are repaired ( avoids repeated message "Leak repaired, 0 leaks remaining" )
Port repairs will repair already patched leask too (patched leaks were not being repaired before)
NPC ships (including prizes) will use pumps and emergency repairs
Interaction panel for NPC ships now will appear comepletely on screen (when choosing an interaction with a ship at the border of the screen, a part of the panel was out of the screen)
Changed files in this update