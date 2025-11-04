This is a small update to solve some of the issues related to the Trafalgar Anniversary Update (rebinding, high amount of leaks)

Rebind of the ship controls now working properly. Before only player rebinds and overall control rebinds were working, not the ship controls rebinding (in the editor tests all rebinds worked but not in the build)

Button to reset all controls to the default bindings

New hull piercing simulation based on real cannonball penetration tests from 19th century (see "Aide-mémoire d'artillerie navale" by Lafay, Jules Joseph)