4 November 2025 Build 20668432 Edited 4 November 2025 – 21:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Fixes:
- fixed an exploit allowing players to climb over throwables and access restricted areas
- resolved an issue where the garage door could keep opening after reloading a save if user was holding the shed button
- adjusted additional colliders across the entire map to stop leaves from slipping into unreachable spots
- fixed ball models clipping through the pool ladder

Happy gaming!
Eternity Team

