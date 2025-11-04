Fixes:
- fixed an exploit allowing players to climb over throwables and access restricted areas
- resolved an issue where the garage door could keep opening after reloading a save if user was holding the shed button
- adjusted additional colliders across the entire map to stop leaves from slipping into unreachable spots
- fixed ball models clipping through the pool ladder
Happy gaming!
Eternity Team
Patch v1.0.6
Update notes via Steam Community
