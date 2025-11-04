Hello everyone.

Over the past week, I’ve made several improvements related to the overall gameplay experience. Let’s go over the changes.

Items are now highlighted when the player is within a certain distance, making it easier to notice which objects can be interacted with.

Some players mentioned that finding items in the game wasn’t always convenient. After gathering some feedback and watching a few playthroughs, I improved the item pickup system. Now Ealish “examines” items from a short distance, and if an object can be interacted with, an additional marker will appear once the player gets close enough.

Character rotation during attacks has been implemented — now Ealish slightly turns toward the direction of the player’s camera when performing melee attacks. The maximum correction per hit is limited to 10 degrees, making close-combat movement feel a bit more natural.

In the previous patch, I fixed an issue that made the game appear too dark when running on DX11. In this update, I’ve also added a brightness adjustment option in the “Graphics” settings menu, so everyone can tune the image to their liking.

Some players mentioned that the game feels too dark in general. In most cases, that’s an intentional artistic choice, but now you can make the image brighter if that feels more comfortable for you.

Fixed several translation errors in some of the diaries.

Fixed a few cases where clothing elements intersected with each other. Some clipping may still occur, and I’ll continue cleaning it up in upcoming patches.

Some players missed the save point on the Residential Floor, so a small trigger event has been added — it now highlights or points out the save point when you walk near it.

A number of small tweaks and adjustments were also made to improve the overall experience. For example, knife attack speed has been slightly increased and is now more consistent across all knife types. The first “Pocket Knife” remains the fastest but also the weakest melee weapon for now.

I know that some players were disappointed that old save files are not supported in newer versions. I completely understand the frustration and hope for your understanding as well. Lunar Eclipse is still in Early Access, and many things are changing under the hood: the architecture has been reworked, interaction sequences improved, smooth transitions and fades added, and small in-game scenes (like door interactions) have been refined. These and other underlying changes directly affect save-file compatibility.

Creating backward-compatibility patches for outdated saves doesn’t make much sense at this stage, as it would only complicate development further. I truly appreciate your patience and support — replaying the game shouldn’t take long, and I’m doing my best to make each update more stable and engaging.

That’s probably all for this patch. Thank you for your continued support — I’m moving forward with further work on Lunar Eclipse and the upcoming updates.