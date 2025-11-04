 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20668262
Update notes via Steam Community
We’ve released a small patch improving the crafting system:
• The crafting window will now remain open after creating materials, preventing it from closing unnecessarily.

This should make crafting smoother and more efficient.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2409581
macOS 64-bit Depot 2409582
