English##########Content################[The Anomalous Nation]You can now hit the captured Aten Cultist. But that will not make him speak; it will only reduce your karma value. (You can see a clear clue from the torturer nearby.) The system will track how many times you hit him. If certain teammates are in your group, they will also disapprove of this action.[The Anomalous Nation]Added four other options to progress. Two of them are always available. One of them requires you to have discovered what really happened to Aten in the secret room underneath the Sphinx. The other one requires that Harold is currently in your group. All the options are currently WIP.##########System#################[Torture]Added a common event that triggers when you use your character to torture people during stories. Currently, there are two places.简体中文##########Content################【异常国度】你现在可以殴打被抓获的阿腾信徒。但是没什么用，只会降低你的道德值。(你从旁边的施虐者那里就能看到明显的线索。) 系统会记录你殴打他的次数。如果某些队员在队伍中，他们也会反对你这么做。【异常国度】加入了四个可以继续的选项。其中两个总是可选。一个需要你在埃及斯芬克斯底下的秘密房间发现了阿腾的秘密。还有一个需要哈罗德当前在你的队伍中。##########System#################【虐待】加入了一个会在你使用你的角色在剧情中进行虐待NPC时触发的公共事件。目前游戏中有两个地方触发。Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场