Pilots, we're excited to bring you Update 2.5 : a complete replay system, along with map editor improvements, battery simulation and important fixes!



Replay System

Record and review your flights

30-minute recording sessions - Capture your entire flight and analyze every move

Variable playback speed - Review replays from 0.25x to 8x speed for detailed analysis or quick reviews

Instant Replay - Quickly save and review the last 2 minutes of your flight





Battery Simulation

Experience Realistic Power Dynamics

We've introduced a battery simulation system that brings authentic LiPo behavior to your flights

Voltage Sag - Experience realistic voltage drop during high throttle maneuvers and aggressive flying

Performance Impact - Feel how battery degradation affects punch-outs, recovery, and overall flight characteristics

Optional System - Can be enabled/disabled based on your preferred flying experience. Disabled by default.

Map Editor

Stickers System - Add stickers to your custom maps, including support for custom images!

Customizable Lighting - Fine-tune the atmosphere of your tracks with advanced lighting options

New objects - few new map editor objects to enhance your creations

Improved Camera Controls - Slightly smoothed camera movement for better precision during slow adjustments

Toggle Interface - Press Tab to show/hide track editor panels and race track for cleaner workspace

Improvements & Updates

Spectator Indicator - Now you can see who's watching your flight

Realistic Sound Propagation - Added sound delay based on distance from start (Sound Mode → Hear from Pilot)

Updated Analog Signal Simulation

Updated Angle Mode - Improved handling

FPV Frame Viewer - You can now view certain drone frames in FPV mode

Bug Fixes

FIXED: Raceflight Rates - Raceflight rates now work as intended

Fixed delta time not being displayed in Versus Mode

Fixed main menu animation transitions between UI elements

Thank you for your continued support and feedback! Keep shredding, and we'll see you in the air!