 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Europa Universalis V Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 4 November 2025 Build 20668120 Edited 4 November 2025 – 18:52:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Pilots, we're excited to bring you Update 2.5 : a complete replay system, along with map editor improvements, battery simulation and important fixes!

Replay System

Record and review your flights

  • 30-minute recording sessions - Capture your entire flight and analyze every move

  • Variable playback speed - Review replays from 0.25x to 8x speed for detailed analysis or quick reviews

  • Instant Replay - Quickly save and review the last 2 minutes of your flight


Battery Simulation

Experience Realistic Power Dynamics

We've introduced a battery simulation system that brings authentic LiPo behavior to your flights

  • Voltage Sag - Experience realistic voltage drop during high throttle maneuvers and aggressive flying

  • Performance Impact - Feel how battery degradation affects punch-outs, recovery, and overall flight characteristics

  • Optional System - Can be enabled/disabled based on your preferred flying experience. Disabled by default.

Map Editor

  • Stickers System - Add stickers to your custom maps, including support for custom images!

  • Customizable Lighting - Fine-tune the atmosphere of your tracks with advanced lighting options

  • New objects - few new map editor objects to enhance your creations

  • Improved Camera Controls - Slightly smoothed camera movement for better precision during slow adjustments

  • Toggle Interface - Press Tab to show/hide track editor panels and race track for cleaner workspace

Improvements & Updates

  • Spectator Indicator - Now you can see who's watching your flight

  • Realistic Sound Propagation - Added sound delay based on distance from start (Sound Mode → Hear from Pilot)

  • Updated Analog Signal Simulation

  • Updated Angle Mode - Improved handling

  • FPV Frame Viewer - You can now view certain drone frames in FPV mode

Bug Fixes

  • FIXED: Raceflight Rates - Raceflight rates now work as intended

  • Fixed delta time not being displayed in Versus Mode

  • Fixed main menu animation transitions between UI elements

Thank you for your continued support and feedback! Keep shredding, and we'll see you in the air!

Changed files in this update

Windows Uncrashed : FPV Drone Sim Content Depot 1682971
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1682972
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link