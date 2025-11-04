Pilots, we're excited to bring you Update 2.5 : a complete replay system, along with map editor improvements, battery simulation and important fixes!
Replay System
Record and review your flights
30-minute recording sessions - Capture your entire flight and analyze every move
Variable playback speed - Review replays from 0.25x to 8x speed for detailed analysis or quick reviews
Instant Replay - Quickly save and review the last 2 minutes of your flight
Battery Simulation
Experience Realistic Power Dynamics
We've introduced a battery simulation system that brings authentic LiPo behavior to your flights
Voltage Sag - Experience realistic voltage drop during high throttle maneuvers and aggressive flying
Performance Impact - Feel how battery degradation affects punch-outs, recovery, and overall flight characteristics
Optional System - Can be enabled/disabled based on your preferred flying experience. Disabled by default.
Map Editor
Stickers System - Add stickers to your custom maps, including support for custom images!
Customizable Lighting - Fine-tune the atmosphere of your tracks with advanced lighting options
New objects - few new map editor objects to enhance your creations
Improved Camera Controls - Slightly smoothed camera movement for better precision during slow adjustments
Toggle Interface - Press Tab to show/hide track editor panels and race track for cleaner workspace
Improvements & Updates
Spectator Indicator - Now you can see who's watching your flight
Realistic Sound Propagation - Added sound delay based on distance from start (Sound Mode → Hear from Pilot)
Updated Analog Signal Simulation
Updated Angle Mode - Improved handling
FPV Frame Viewer - You can now view certain drone frames in FPV mode
Bug Fixes
FIXED: Raceflight Rates - Raceflight rates now work as intended
Fixed delta time not being displayed in Versus Mode
Fixed main menu animation transitions between UI elements
Thank you for your continued support and feedback! Keep shredding, and we'll see you in the air!
Changed files in this update