Howdy slimes! Here is version 0.145. There are alot of bugs and edge case checks that I have been holding off finally addressed here.

But most notable is the overhaul of the difficulty system!

You can increase enemy difficulty for return of the same number of rewards!

Also fishing contest fishes are in!



Version 0.145f:

**New Features**

- some of the fish from events have been added

- added clear fishing pool button

- new fish attack "Tackle"

- new map control system and rogue / nightmare overhaul

- rogue will set you to lvl 1

- nightmare will disable totem buffs

- separate slider for reward and enemy difficulty

**Bugs / Adjustments**

- Controller connection/disconnectino behaviors

- Fixed weapon channel behaviors in mutiplayer (e.g. shield)

- fixed auto shield regenereation from swapping biomes

- add flavor text on tree upgrade

- fixed ultra high damage calculation

- optimized damage code for better performance

- bubbles from waterfall don't count towards garden food count anymore

- fixed toggle fullscreen button

- runtime resolution adjustment fixed

- store windows state before applet mode (fix for applet mode sizing)