Three achievements that had the wrong graphics correctly show the right graphics.

It is no longer possible to access a segment that takes place within a specific secret area without having accessed the secret area (and completed the subsequent segment) during a specific Exploration Segment first.

The beginning reset number for one segment was fixed.

A lot of weaknesses in the writing were proofread and fixed.

A button to back out of a certain duo of puzzles during a certain Exploration Segment was added.

Day 2:

The guide now correctly shows you need to be with ES to obtain the dough.

Day 4:

Certain clickable hotspots which used the wrong sprites or had the wrong internal ID were fixed.

Certain clickable hotspots were fixed to no longer cause the game to skip, lock up or send you to another view angle.

A certain guide step had its text corrected to reflect the sequence.

Day 1:

A certain character no longer has their face floating during a certain line of text.

Day 2:

Asking a certain character about them finding something will no longer cause the game to behave erratically.

Day 3:

The time for a certain action has been clarified in the guide.

A certain character shouldn't disappear from the maps anymore despite being right there.

Trying to talk to a character even if that character doesn't want to talk to you anymore won't reroute you wrongly, which previously led to issues.

Day 4:

A certain name has been added as flavor text when trying to input text for a console.

A certain barrel shouldn't remain orange when restarting the Exploration Segment even if all its interactions have been cleared.

A certain character who is supposed to be dead now had their ghost exorcised properly, so that the game UI stops showing their name (the logs showed the real character name).

The last step in the guide will now show as unlocked properly.