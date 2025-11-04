Patch notes
General:
Several typos were fixed.
A lot of weaknesses in the writing were proofread and fixed.
The beginning reset number for one segment was fixed.
It is no longer possible to access a segment that takes place within a specific secret area without having accessed the secret area (and completed the subsequent segment) during a specific Exploration Segment first.
Three achievements that had the wrong graphics correctly show the right graphics.
Exploration Segments:
A button to skip already-solved tile puzzles has been added.
A button to back out of a certain duo of puzzles during a certain Exploration Segment was added.
Side A
Day 2:
The guide now correctly shows you need to be with ES to obtain the dough.
Day 4:
A certain guide step had its text corrected to reflect the sequence.
Certain clickable hotspots were fixed to no longer cause the game to skip, lock up or send you to another view angle.
Certain clickable hotspots which used the wrong sprites or had the wrong internal ID were fixed.
Side B
Day 1:
A certain character no longer has their face floating during a certain line of text.
Day 2:
Asking a certain character about them finding something will no longer cause the game to behave erratically.
Day 3:
Trying to talk to a character even if that character doesn't want to talk to you anymore won't reroute you wrongly, which previously led to issues.
A certain character shouldn't disappear from the maps anymore despite being right there.
The time for a certain action has been clarified in the guide.
Day 4:
A certain name has been added as flavor text when trying to input text for a console.
A certain barrel shouldn't remain orange when restarting the Exploration Segment even if all its interactions have been cleared.
A certain character who is supposed to be dead now had their ghost exorcised properly, so that the game UI stops showing their name (the logs showed the real character name).
The last step in the guide will now show as unlocked properly.
It is now a little easier to obtain a certain interaction which previously prevented most people from fully clearing this Exploration Segment.
Known bugs:
Side B Day 3 Exploration Segment seems to reset the state of Side B Day 1 under certain nebulous circumstances. If this is reproduced, please post it on the bug report thread and it will be fixed at a later date.
