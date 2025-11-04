 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20667933 Edited 4 November 2025 – 19:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch notes

General:

  • Several typos were fixed.

  • A lot of weaknesses in the writing were proofread and fixed.

  • The beginning reset number for one segment was fixed.

  • It is no longer possible to access a segment that takes place within a specific secret area without having accessed the secret area (and completed the subsequent segment) during a specific Exploration Segment first.

  • Three achievements that had the wrong graphics correctly show the right graphics.

Exploration Segments:

  • A button to skip already-solved tile puzzles has been added.

  • A button to back out of a certain duo of puzzles during a certain Exploration Segment was added.

Side A

Day 2:

  • The guide now correctly shows you need to be with ES to obtain the dough.

Day 4:

  • A certain guide step had its text corrected to reflect the sequence.

  • Certain clickable hotspots were fixed to no longer cause the game to skip, lock up or send you to another view angle.

  • Certain clickable hotspots which used the wrong sprites or had the wrong internal ID were fixed.

Side B

Day 1:

  • A certain character no longer has their face floating during a certain line of text.

Day 2:

  • Asking a certain character about them finding something will no longer cause the game to behave erratically.

Day 3:

  • Trying to talk to a character even if that character doesn't want to talk to you anymore won't reroute you wrongly, which previously led to issues.

  • A certain character shouldn't disappear from the maps anymore despite being right there.

  • The time for a certain action has been clarified in the guide.

Day 4:

  • A certain name has been added as flavor text when trying to input text for a console.

  • A certain barrel shouldn't remain orange when restarting the Exploration Segment even if all its interactions have been cleared.

  • A certain character who is supposed to be dead now had their ghost exorcised properly, so that the game UI stops showing their name (the logs showed the real character name).

  • The last step in the guide will now show as unlocked properly.

  • It is now a little easier to obtain a certain interaction which previously prevented most people from fully clearing this Exploration Segment.

Known bugs:

  • Side B Day 3 Exploration Segment seems to reset the state of Side B Day 1 under certain nebulous circumstances. If this is reproduced, please post it on the bug report thread and it will be fixed at a later date.

Changed files in this update

