🐞 Fixed Bugs
Voice Chat of Dead Players
Fixed an issue where dead players returning to the pregame lobby could break the in-game voice chat system. Voice chat now properly resets and works across all scenes.
⚖️ Balance Changes
Phone Evidence Rework
The Phone evidence menu now lets players cross out individual evidence types, not just ghost names, making it easier to narrow down possibilities and organize deductions.
Temperature System Adjustment
The ghost room now starts at the same temperature as other rooms (around 8°C) and gradually cools down over roughly 2 minutes.
This gives the ghost a short head start and prevents players from instantly finding the ghost room at the start of the round.
👻 New Content
6 New Ghost Types Added
Added six new ghost types to expand the roster and improve balance across evidence combinations.
Two pieces of evidence will no longer instantly reveal the ghost, players must now find all three to confirm the correct type.
