4 November 2025 Build 20667902 Edited 4 November 2025 – 19:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🐞 Fixed Bugs

  • Voice Chat of Dead Players
    Fixed an issue where dead players returning to the pregame lobby could break the in-game voice chat system. Voice chat now properly resets and works across all scenes.

⚖️ Balance Changes

  • Phone Evidence Rework
    The Phone evidence menu now lets players cross out individual evidence types, not just ghost names, making it easier to narrow down possibilities and organize deductions.

  • Temperature System Adjustment
    The ghost room now starts at the same temperature as other rooms (around 8°C) and gradually cools down over roughly 2 minutes.
    This gives the ghost a short head start and prevents players from instantly finding the ghost room at the start of the round.

👻 New Content

  • 6 New Ghost Types Added
    Added six new ghost types to expand the roster and improve balance across evidence combinations.
    Two pieces of evidence will no longer instantly reveal the ghost, players must now find all three to confirm the correct type.

