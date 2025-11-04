 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20667821 Edited 4 November 2025 – 18:19:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Cozy Crunch Patch Notes v1.0.6:

  • Fixed "Paddy" not showing up correctly

Follow my developer account to be notified when any of my new games release!

Changed files in this update

