Cozy Crunch Patch Notes v1.0.6:
Fixed "Paddy" not showing up correctly
Follow my developer account to be notified when any of my new games release!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Cozy Crunch Patch Notes v1.0.6:
Fixed "Paddy" not showing up correctly
Follow my developer account to be notified when any of my new games release!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update