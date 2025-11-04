 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20667801 Edited 4 November 2025 – 19:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear Purrrifiers :)

We fixed a small but important problem when players starts the game on the wrong location (near Junkyard). With this patch it should be fixed so make sure to have this version 0.8420B

It's the only fix for now.

The bigger patch will be tomorrow :)

Thanks for playing and any feedback we received <3

