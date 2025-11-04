Dear Purrrifiers :)
We fixed a small but important problem when players starts the game on the wrong location (near Junkyard). With this patch it should be fixed so make sure to have this version 0.8420B
It's the only fix for now.
The bigger patch will be tomorrow :)
Thanks for playing and any feedback we received <3
A very small HOTFIX 0.8420B
