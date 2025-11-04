New Airport Added: Princess Juliana International

Touch down in paradise with our newest airport for Airport Madness 3D: Volume 2, Princess Juliana International (TNCM), one of the world’s most iconic destinations.

Experience the thrill of managing traffic at this two-terminal Caribbean hub, where timing is everything. The airport’s single runway and tight layout make every clearance a challenge, especially when arrivals must backtrack the runway to reach their gates. You’ll need to carefully sequence landings while departures wait their turn, engines idling, for the perfect moment to roll.

Between the turquoise water, the famous Maho Beach approach, and the constant pressure of coordination, Princess Juliana offers one of the most beautiful yet demanding environments in the series.

Can you keep the traffic flowing and avoid gridlock on paradise’s most challenging runway?