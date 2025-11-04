 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20667695 Edited 4 November 2025 – 18:13:24 UTC by Wendy Share
This is a small but sweet update focused on improving the music experience (and squashing a few pesky bugs).

🛠️ What’s new:

Added an option to toggle whether the music stops when you switch away from the game — now you can keep enjoying the jukebox in the background while multitasking!

Fixed a long-standing issue where in-game music could stop playing until you returned to the main menu. (fingers crossed!)

Corrected several typos and made a few minor bug fixes.

We hope this makes your listening (and gaming) experience smoother!

The Gemcraft Team

