This is a small but sweet update focused on improving the music experience (and squashing a few pesky bugs).
🛠️ What’s new:
Added an option to toggle whether the music stops when you switch away from the game — now you can keep enjoying the jukebox in the background while multitasking!
Fixed a long-standing issue where in-game music could stop playing until you returned to the main menu. (fingers crossed!)
Corrected several typos and made a few minor bug fixes.
We hope this makes your listening (and gaming) experience smoother!
The Gemcraft Team
Patch Update 1.02
Update notes via Steam Community
