‘Super Rivals 3D’ - November Event

Dust off your cartridges as the beloved Rivals 3D event returns on its one year anniversary! This time experience the next dimension with SUPER Rivals 3D.

The paid bundle includes 3 new Low Poly skins - Low Poly Etalus, Low Poly Orcane, and Low Poly Olympia with their own Low Poly icons to match, plus coins and bucks. The free event track includes the Low Poly Zetterburn Skin and Icon, the Low Poly Platform, Orcane emote, ‘Game Over’ death effect, plus coins and bucks.

Players equipping any event skins above, or any previous Low Poly event skins, will receive 20% Bonus EXP on the event track. Speaking of past event skins - we're also excited to share that the old Low Poly Ranno skin has gotten a graphics update to bring him up to the SUPER Rivals 3D level.

New Stage Skin - Low Poly Fire Capital

Give Fire Capital a retro makeover with its brand new Low Poly stage skin. The Low Poly Fire Capital bundle is just $4.99 in the Featured Shop and includes an exclusive icon. You can also pick up the stage skin by itself in the bucks shop for 1000 AB, or for 100k coins in the Featured Shop.

New Crews Functionality in Lobbies and Local Modes

After our rollout of crews a few weeks ago, we are happy to bring lobby and local functionality for Team of One to crews! This means you can now play as multiple Rivals as a single player offline or in lobbies, just like you could in the 'Team of One' queue.

New Audio Feature - Ambient Audio

Stages now have ambient audio! This means beautiful environmental audio is now included on every stage to bring even more life to the world of Aether. For example, in Merchant Port you can now hear the ocean, birds, and the sound of raindrops hitting the deck and water.

November Ranked Shop Addition - Orcane

Champion Orcane has been added to the Ranked Shop! This includes a skin, two emotes, and two icons for the adorable Puddle Jumper. Get these with your medals that you earn from playing ranked.

Other November Shop Additions

Midnight Abyss Loxodont

Yellow Smokeclan Forsburn

Black Spotted Olympia

Orange Axolotl Orcane

Orange Low Poly Wrastor

Orange Low Poly Ranno

Freyden Icon

Firefang Icon

Porcuber Icon

Maypul Up Air Emote

New Quality of Life Feature - Backfill 4 Player Matchmaking Queues

When someone leaves in Casual 2v2 or FFA mode, the matchmaking server will now automatically find more players via our new backfill feature.

November R2CS Events

November is kicking off with a bang and a blitz week! Three events are happening in quick succession:

This weekend the circuit visits the legendary Port Priority 9 in Seattle on 11/8 - 11/9.

Followed by a brand new Hungrybox Online Qualifier on 11/12 with a voucher to Genesis X3.

Then returning to the storied grassroots Rivals major, Heat Wave 8 in Phoenix on 11/14 - 11/16!

Esports Palettes

Rep Port Priority 9 with the all new Port Priority Lovers Zetterburn palette, available now in the Featured Shop:

Similar to the previous Hungrybox Qualifier Events, participants will receive the HungryBox Baseball Clairen palette for free. Registration will be available soon for this event in a separate post:

Finally, the Heat Wave Baseball Clairen is here to celebrate the tournament’s 8th installment. The event is on the cusp of breaking yet another attendance record, so check it out if you want something a bit more focused on Rivals of Aether!

General Gameplay Changes

Right stick down/backward on ledge will now be processed after left stick down/backward and grab. This makes sure the right stick input results in an aerial if it is in the buffer at the same time as the left stick input or grab. Previously, the right stick input would be processed first, causing the character to drop from ledge without performing an aerial.

Joystick downward hard press inputs will now be cleared when entering the Land state. This prevents an extremely niche bug where a frame-perfect fastfall input that is held for exactly one frame directly above a platform would cause a buffered platdrop after landing.

The input buffer will no longer be cleared when ledge canceling a waveland.

Grab trades will now restore all resources for both characters. This prevents situations such as Etalus Up Air trading with another grab and leaving him with no Up Special resource.

Anti-infinite pushback velocity is now capped at 48 cm/frame. Sorry :( This prevents some weird situations where holdable moves like Galvan's Jab finisher could build up enough momentum to teleport through solid objects, like Kragg's pillar.



Bug fix: Critical Hit Effects and Death Effects selections for your profiles will now be saved properly between game sessions.

Bug fix: Fixed a bug that prevented characters from being grabbed if they were performing a throw.

Bug fix: Getting bounced off the ground by an untechable spike will no longer retain that untechable status after bouncing. Ground bounces are always supposed to be techable. This was a very niche situation, but could happen with attacks like Forsburn's Ledge Special.

Bug fix: Fixed a bug that caused hurtboxes to shift unintentionally when a character rotated around their center. For example, Galvan's Forward Special was more disjointed when angling it upward and vice versa. Now it should be consistent regardless of his rotation.



Added a low-reaching hitbox to his standing grab. This helps prevent it from whiffing against shorter characters that are extremely close to him.



Added a hitbox to the center of Up Special that reaches higher than the other hitboxes. This allows him to break a rock on a platform above him

Bug fix: Up Special can now ledge cancel before going into the Special Fall window.

Bug fix: Aerial Down Special can now be ledge canceled properly.

Added a low-reaching hitbox to his standing grab. This helps prevent it from whiffing against shorter characters that are extremely close to him.



Drills can now only hit the player that activated them or their teammates. This prevents a weird situation in doubles where Galvan's teammates could get hit by a drill after knocking an opponent into it.

Drill hitbox radius: 60 > 75. This makes it less likely for a drill to detect a player and then fail to hit them, since the hitbox is now larger than the detection box.



That's all for this update! As always, feel free to drop any suggestions for new features over on our nolt board. Make sure to join the discord to chat all things Rivals, report bugs, and keep up with the latest events!