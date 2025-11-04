 Skip to content
4 November 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello!
We are very happy and honored to release this update dedicated to the Simplified Chinese translation of Backrooms: Extractions, beautifully completed by yiren47 (thank you so much), to whom we extend our warmest thanks.

Without Chinese players, we wouldn’t be where we are today. From the very beginning, you showed great interest and enthusiasm for our game, even when there were still many bugs to fix at that time. Since then, numerous fixes and updates have greatly improved the experience.

We are truly delighted to release this update so you can enjoy Backrooms: Extractions even more.

Thank you!

