This update adds the following...
Fixes major bug in the Battle Damage Assessment (BDA) mission type that would prevent it from generating correctly.
Fixed a bug making the Resize MFD button on the Stores MFD page execute multiple times.
Added S-13 122mm Rocket pods to all variants of the Hind
Added FAB-250 bomb to all Hind variants available as a single bomb on inner and outer pylons
Added FAB-100 bomb to all Hind variants available as a 4 x rack on inner pylon only.
Slightly reduced the 23mm spread on the Mi-24VP
Optimised most of the weapon shadow models
Changed depots in missionexpansion branch