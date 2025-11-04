This update adds the following...

Fixes major bug in the Battle Damage Assessment (BDA) mission type that would prevent it from generating correctly.

Fixed a bug making the Resize MFD button on the Stores MFD page execute multiple times.

Added S-13 122mm Rocket pods to all variants of the Hind

Added FAB-250 bomb to all Hind variants available as a single bomb on inner and outer pylons

Added FAB-100 bomb to all Hind variants available as a 4 x rack on inner pylon only.

Slightly reduced the 23mm spread on the Mi-24VP