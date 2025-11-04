 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Europa Universalis V Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 November 2025 Build 20667531 Edited 4 November 2025 – 18:26:10 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

This update adds the following...

  1. Fixes major bug in the Battle Damage Assessment (BDA) mission type that would prevent it from generating correctly.

  2. Fixed a bug making the Resize MFD button on the Stores MFD page execute multiple times.

  3. Added S-13 122mm Rocket pods to all variants of the Hind

  4. Added FAB-250 bomb to all Hind variants available as a single bomb on inner and outer pylons

  5. Added FAB-100 bomb to all Hind variants available as a 4 x rack on inner pylon only.

  6. Slightly reduced the 23mm spread on the Mi-24VP

  7. Optimised most of the weapon shadow models

Changed depots in missionexpansion branch

View more data in app history for build 20667531
Windows 64-bit Depot 2012141
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link