GHPC Early Access has been updated to version 20251030.1. As always, you can get additional info on this and future updates by visiting our Discord server and YouTube channel. Links are on the GHPC website.

CHANGE LOG

Fixed orange targets in Grafenwoehr Range being invisible

Changed the orange targets to a more typical NATO triple-heavy configuration

Fixed an issue where the out-of-bounds warning could appear in AAR mode

Fixed some issues with visual effects

Improved physics stability of M60 series tanks during turret throws



Thanks for playing!

