4 November 2025 Build 20667424 Edited 4 November 2025 – 17:46:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

GHPC Early Access has been updated to version 20251030.1. As always, you can get additional info on this and future updates by visiting our Discord server and YouTube channel. Links are on the GHPC website.

CHANGE LOG

  • Fixed orange targets in Grafenwoehr Range being invisible

  • Changed the orange targets to a more typical NATO triple-heavy configuration

  • Fixed an issue where the out-of-bounds warning could appear in AAR mode

  • Fixed some issues with visual effects

  • Improved physics stability of M60 series tanks during turret throws


Thanks for playing!

