GHPC Early Access has been updated to version 20251030.1. As always, you can get additional info on this and future updates by visiting our Discord server and YouTube channel. Links are on the GHPC website.
CHANGE LOG
Fixed orange targets in Grafenwoehr Range being invisible
Changed the orange targets to a more typical NATO triple-heavy configuration
Fixed an issue where the out-of-bounds warning could appear in AAR mode
Fixed some issues with visual effects
Improved physics stability of M60 series tanks during turret throws
Thanks for playing!
Changed files in this update