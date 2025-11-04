 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20667398
Update notes via Steam Community

In this update, we’ve fixed a major issue affecting macOS users where the exit popup appeared immediately on startup and the default assets failed to load properly.

Changed files in this update

Windows Dynamic Dungeons Editor Content Depot 1694431
macOS Dynamic Dungeons Editor Content - MacOS Depot 1694432
