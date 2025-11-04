 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20667356 Edited 4 November 2025 – 17:46:50 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Today I added dinosaur eggs to Tawa: Lost in Time!
You can now find nests, steal the eggs and… eat them for energy. 🥚💪

But be warned: angry parents will chase you if they see you near the nest. Survival just got a lot more intense! 🦖🔥

More updates coming soon 👀✨

