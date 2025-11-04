Hi royals,

It has come to our attention that the last build broke the tutorial. Now we all know that you're all very intelligent (perhaps more intelligent than players of other games, but we don't have the numbers) and you certainly never needed a tutorial in the first place, but nonetheless we have finally taken the time to fix the crash.

That's the only change on this version. If anything else breaks, please let us know on our Discord!

Cheers, wishing you a regal day, evening or night.

-PUNKCAKE Délicieux