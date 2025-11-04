A few small fixes!
Fixed misaligned Essence Well dungeon room in Crawling Burrows.
Fixed lower level mobs spawning in Blightroot Grove.
Fixed Alchemy Blinding Strike base damage.
Fixed stuck spot in Derelict Sanctuary.
Fixed hole in the wall in Derelict Sanctuary.
Fixed some swimmers in dungeon rooms.
Increased Blinding Strike base damage.
Removed Rat spawn near respawn point in Grimstone Canyon.
Basilisks in the Ember Veins now count for Dryfoot Bulletin Board Tasks.
Minimum level of the first Patch reagents now have a required level equal to that of when Duelists get Patch.
Added set bonus for Blackened Iron armor pieces.
Crab meat recipe now requires appropriate level spices.
Adornments:
Removed role requirements on Ember Vein Adornments.
Are no longer created damaged. If you have any damaged Adornments equipped you will have to repair them individually as the "repair equipped" button will not repair them.
