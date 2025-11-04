Hello,

Here's Update 1.6, which adds a new item and includes a complete rework of the Box Rental Hub map.

Changes :

End of the Halloween event

Added a new item

Reworked "Box Rental Hub" map

Updated the Unity Engine to version 2022.3.62f3

The game engine has been updated to fix the Critical Unity Exploit.

The Halloween event has ended, but the shop remains accessible from the computer's "Shop" menu.

I hope you enjoyed the event! December is coming soon, along with the Christmas update.