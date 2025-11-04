 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Europa Universalis V Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 November 2025 Build 20666918 Edited 4 November 2025 – 17:26:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello,
Here's Update 1.6, which adds a new item and includes a complete rework of the Box Rental Hub map.

Changes :

  • End of the Halloween event

  • Added a new item

  • Reworked "Box Rental Hub" map

  • Updated the Unity Engine to version 2022.3.62f3

The game engine has been updated to fix the Critical Unity Exploit.
The Halloween event has ended, but the shop remains accessible from the computer's "Shop" menu.
I hope you enjoyed the event! December is coming soon, along with the Christmas update.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2784442
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link