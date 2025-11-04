Hello,
Here's Update 1.6, which adds a new item and includes a complete rework of the Box Rental Hub map.
Changes :
End of the Halloween event
Added a new item
Reworked "Box Rental Hub" map
Updated the Unity Engine to version 2022.3.62f3
The game engine has been updated to fix the Critical Unity Exploit.
The Halloween event has ended, but the shop remains accessible from the computer's "Shop" menu.
I hope you enjoyed the event! December is coming soon, along with the Christmas update.
Changed files in this update