Hey Deathliverers!

It seems like we went somewhat overboard with the last Optimization patch. It broke the visuals for some players, and for that we are sorry. And here it is, now everyone should have a game running with good performance AND same graphics as when we released the game.

Some new graphics options are available to use (or not) GPU resident drawer and GPU occlusion culling. These should enhanced performance but were also the cause of the bug for players without a compatible GPU. Now the game detects if you can use this or not, and choose automatically but you can change anyway in case our automatic choice is wrong.

Another announcement

The game is now Steam Deck Verified! Deliver pizzas anywhere, even to another pizzeria! That said, we know the game has some performance issue and we will be focusing on optimization in the coming days.

Here is the list of changes:

Graphics

Automatic choice of GPU resident drawer,

Option to use or not GPU resident drawer and GPU occlusion culling,

Reduce mesh compressions,

Remove some object's distance of render,

Bug

Prevent multiple use of levers at the same time in Emergency, Shop and Pizzeria Basement,

Now you can deliver pizza even after reaching the end of the 5th star reputation bar,

Now, even if we will continue to fix bugs, we are also planning the next big update, so stay tuned to learn more about what surprises we have for you all !

Thank you for all the new comments and feedback we've received! We'll keep doing our best!