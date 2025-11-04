Fixes

· Fixed several critical issues with buttons in various shops and dashboards.

· Resolved a bug affecting Country Upgrades and Army Upgrades buttons that prevented proper interaction.

· Fixed broken Buy and Upgrade buttons for purchasable buildings and units - they now function as intended.

· Addressed an issue in the Religious Screen that blocked players from purchasing churches and upgrades.

Our small team is working hard to keep the experience smooth and enjoyable.

Please comment your requests and ideas on how to improve the game - your feedback truly helps us grow!