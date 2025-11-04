 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20666806 Edited 4 November 2025 – 18:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes

· Fixed several critical issues with buttons in various shops and dashboards.

· Resolved a bug affecting Country Upgrades and Army Upgrades buttons that prevented proper interaction.

· Fixed broken Buy and Upgrade buttons for purchasable buildings and units - they now function as intended.

· Addressed an issue in the Religious Screen that blocked players from purchasing churches and upgrades.

Our small team is working hard to keep the experience smooth and enjoyable.

Please comment your requests and ideas on how to improve the game - your feedback truly helps us grow!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3780061
