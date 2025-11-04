Improved collision of bike, no longer possible to clip player model when driving under something



Potential fix for client/server desync from PilotAbility causing the client to get stuck



Fixed unstable spring behavior and general desync when rapidly entering/exiting vehicle



Fixed bug where bike rotation pitch was quite extreme in certain cases, much more constrained now, looks better



Increased tick rate of bike when player is NOT driving from 20FPS to 30FPS, looks much smoother now



Exiting the bike is now much smoother, less server corrections



Fixed a bug where smashing E while exiting the bike caused a bug where client got stuck in pilot ability



Added ButtonPrompt for Jump (Hold E | Boost Up)



Outline and CenterText is no longer shown while driving the bike



Fixed an exploit where exiting vehicle could cause you to glitch through a wall, only doing launch when there is space now



Fixed an exploit where standing on bike would allow you to see through walls above, bikes stops hovering when this case is detected



Fixed an animation bug when entering vehicle while crouching



Fixed validation errors and warnings



Fix vehicles not spawning in package



Thanks to everyone who tested the hoverbike update! We've been hard at work with some critical fixes and lots of QoL improvements.