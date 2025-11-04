- Improved collision of bike, no longer possible to clip player model when driving under something
- Potential fix for client/server desync from PilotAbility causing the client to get stuck
- Fixed unstable spring behavior and general desync when rapidly entering/exiting vehicle
- Fixed bug where bike rotation pitch was quite extreme in certain cases, much more constrained now, looks better
- Increased tick rate of bike when player is NOT driving from 20FPS to 30FPS, looks much smoother now
- Exiting the bike is now much smoother, less server corrections
- Fixed a bug where smashing E while exiting the bike caused a bug where client got stuck in pilot ability
- Added ButtonPrompt for Jump (Hold E | Boost Up)
- Outline and CenterText is no longer shown while driving the bike
- Fixed an exploit where exiting vehicle could cause you to glitch through a wall, only doing launch when there is space now
- Fixed an exploit where standing on bike would allow you to see through walls above, bikes stops hovering when this case is detected
- Fixed an animation bug when entering vehicle while crouching
- Fixed validation errors and warnings
- Fix vehicles not spawning in package
Hotfix 25899
Thanks to everyone who tested the hoverbike update! We've been hard at work with some critical fixes and lots of QoL improvements.
