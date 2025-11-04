 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20666511 Edited 4 November 2025 – 17:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thanks to everyone who tested the hoverbike update! We've been hard at work with some critical fixes and lots of QoL improvements.

  • Improved collision of bike, no longer possible to clip player model when driving under something
  • Potential fix for client/server desync from PilotAbility causing the client to get stuck
  • Fixed unstable spring behavior and general desync when rapidly entering/exiting vehicle
  • Fixed bug where bike rotation pitch was quite extreme in certain cases, much more constrained now, looks better
  • Increased tick rate of bike when player is NOT driving from 20FPS to 30FPS, looks much smoother now
  • Exiting the bike is now much smoother, less server corrections
  • Fixed a bug where smashing E while exiting the bike caused a bug where client got stuck in pilot ability
  • Added ButtonPrompt for Jump (Hold E | Boost Up)
  • Outline and CenterText is no longer shown while driving the bike
  • Fixed an exploit where exiting vehicle could cause you to glitch through a wall, only doing launch when there is space now
  • Fixed an exploit where standing on bike would allow you to see through walls above, bikes stops hovering when this case is detected
  • Fixed an animation bug when entering vehicle while crouching
  • Fixed validation errors and warnings
  • Fix vehicles not spawning in package

