4 November 2025 Build 20666488 Edited 4 November 2025 – 17:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
• Fix incorrect dialogue in Beecause quest.
• Fix incorrect quest notification when repairing the beehive network.
• Fix bee very rarely appearing in the wrong hive when repairing the beehive network.

