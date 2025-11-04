• Fix incorrect dialogue in Beecause quest.
• Fix incorrect quest notification when repairing the beehive network.
• Fix bee very rarely appearing in the wrong hive when repairing the beehive network.
4th November 2025 - Patch notes
