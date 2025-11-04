 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Europa Universalis V Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 November 2025 Build 20666446 Edited 4 November 2025 – 16:52:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • Dialog now stacks in a Que, this will resolve a bug that causes the dialog to get stuck on screen when overlapped.

  • Workbenches:

    • Removed mouse over highlight and light turning on during tutorial

    • Enabled interacting (opening) while still in tutorial, don’t wait up!

  • Berry bushes will not grow until given the task to collect them, this will make the player not instinctively try to collect the berries too early.

  • Lowered the sun's intensity by 40%, leave your sunglasses at home!

  • Increased stability of crop plot health system

  • Camera rotating is no longer locked to screen edge

    • Caused a conflict that when firing in the mech and turning the camera the cursor would be hidden. - Resolved

  • Cursor returns to last location after rotating camera

  • Made indicators “ ! “ brighter and 25% larger.


UI Overhaul:

  • Updated UI Appearance:

    • Updated main menu

    • Updated profile select screen

    • Updated confirmation screens

    • Updated crop plot screens (Empty, Shop, Planted, Upgrades)

    • Updated options menu

    • Updated pop ups

    • Updated wall menu

    • Updated dialog boxes

  • Added Language Options

    • All UI now supports translations which will be added over time, current targeted languages:

      • Chinese

      • Danish

      • English

      • French

      • German

      • Portuguese

      • Spanish

  • Post playtest Improvements

    • Reduced Dialog box size by 20%

    • Reduced guide tab size by 25%

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where not continuing the dialog at the start of the game and letting it disappear, would cause the player to get stuck and not be able to do anything. 

  • Fixed platforms at the shop being set to high.

  • Fixed Low-Water icon not appearing on crop plots.

  • Fixed an issue where pressing ESC while the game is paused would remove the UI but not unpause the game

  • Fixed an issue where all UI text is missing after launching the game.

  • Fixed an issue where the UI would consume some inputs leading to a “clunky” feel sometimes.

  • Fixed missing collision on decoration workbench

  • Fixed an issue where stepping on seed bags would send them to the void.

  • Fixed an issue where picking up items rapidly causes the player not being able to interact with things.

  • Fixed an issue when reloading the game, scrap drop piles would load as the wrong drop type. 

  • Fixed ESC not closing the workbench menu.

  • Fixed custom cursor not working.

  • Fixed being able to glitch through walls using the mech.

New Additions

  • Added Audio settings: 

    • Master Volume

    • Music Volume

    • SFX Volume

  • Added Guide Menu to give more specific instructions on what to do for each task

Removed

  • Removed particle effect on clicking interactions

Demo Restricted

  • Crop plot upgrade only up to level 5

  • Crops only up to Carrot

  • Available buildables

    • 1x1

    • 1x1 Double

    • Spike trap

    • Fire trap

    • Turret

    • Solar light

    • Pathway

    • Border

    • Border corners


Known Bugs

  • Nails in the mini game are still not working as intended - happens after playing for awhile

  • Scrap outside the wall cannot be collected

  • Shooting through the walls

  • Wink-Wonk duplication on reload save games

  • Berry bush cap being reset on each reload

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3783051
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link