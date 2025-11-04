Cursor returns to last location after rotating camera

Caused a conflict that when firing in the mech and turning the camera the cursor would be hidden. - Resolved

Camera rotating is no longer locked to screen edge

Lowered the sun's intensity by 40%, leave your sunglasses at home!

Berry bushes will not grow until given the task to collect them, this will make the player not instinctively try to collect the berries too early.

Enabled interacting (opening) while still in tutorial, don’t wait up!

Removed mouse over highlight and light turning on during tutorial

Dialog now stacks in a Que, this will resolve a bug that causes the dialog to get stuck on screen when overlapped.

All UI now supports translations which will be added over time, current targeted languages:

Fixed an issue where not continuing the dialog at the start of the game and letting it disappear, would cause the player to get stuck and not be able to do anything.

Fixed platforms at the shop being set to high.

Fixed Low-Water icon not appearing on crop plots.

Fixed an issue where pressing ESC while the game is paused would remove the UI but not unpause the game

Fixed an issue where all UI text is missing after launching the game.

Fixed an issue where the UI would consume some inputs leading to a “clunky” feel sometimes.

Fixed missing collision on decoration workbench

Fixed an issue where stepping on seed bags would send them to the void.

Fixed an issue where picking up items rapidly causes the player not being able to interact with things.

Fixed an issue when reloading the game, scrap drop piles would load as the wrong drop type.

Fixed ESC not closing the workbench menu.

Fixed custom cursor not working.