Improvements
Dialog now stacks in a Que, this will resolve a bug that causes the dialog to get stuck on screen when overlapped.
Workbenches:
Removed mouse over highlight and light turning on during tutorial
Enabled interacting (opening) while still in tutorial, don’t wait up!
Berry bushes will not grow until given the task to collect them, this will make the player not instinctively try to collect the berries too early.
Lowered the sun's intensity by 40%, leave your sunglasses at home!
Increased stability of crop plot health system
Camera rotating is no longer locked to screen edge
Caused a conflict that when firing in the mech and turning the camera the cursor would be hidden. - Resolved
Cursor returns to last location after rotating camera
Made indicators “ ! “ brighter and 25% larger.
UI Overhaul:
Updated UI Appearance:
Updated main menu
Updated profile select screen
Updated confirmation screens
Updated crop plot screens (Empty, Shop, Planted, Upgrades)
Updated options menu
Updated pop ups
Updated wall menu
Updated dialog boxes
Added Language Options
All UI now supports translations which will be added over time, current targeted languages:
Chinese
Danish
English
French
German
Portuguese
Spanish
Post playtest Improvements
Reduced Dialog box size by 20%
Reduced guide tab size by 25%
Fixes
Fixed an issue where not continuing the dialog at the start of the game and letting it disappear, would cause the player to get stuck and not be able to do anything.
Fixed platforms at the shop being set to high.
Fixed Low-Water icon not appearing on crop plots.
Fixed an issue where pressing ESC while the game is paused would remove the UI but not unpause the game
Fixed an issue where all UI text is missing after launching the game.
Fixed an issue where the UI would consume some inputs leading to a “clunky” feel sometimes.
Fixed missing collision on decoration workbench
Fixed an issue where stepping on seed bags would send them to the void.
Fixed an issue where picking up items rapidly causes the player not being able to interact with things.
Fixed an issue when reloading the game, scrap drop piles would load as the wrong drop type.
Fixed ESC not closing the workbench menu.
Fixed custom cursor not working.
Fixed being able to glitch through walls using the mech.
New Additions
Added Audio settings:
Master Volume
Music Volume
SFX Volume
Added Guide Menu to give more specific instructions on what to do for each task
Removed
Removed particle effect on clicking interactions
Demo Restricted
Crop plot upgrade only up to level 5
Crops only up to Carrot
Available buildables
1x1
1x1 Double
Spike trap
Fire trap
Turret
Solar light
Pathway
Border
Border corners
Known Bugs
Nails in the mini game are still not working as intended - happens after playing for awhile
Scrap outside the wall cannot be collected
Shooting through the walls
Wink-Wonk duplication on reload save games
Berry bush cap being reset on each reload
