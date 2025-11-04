 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20666354
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fix gokarts being angled 90 degrees off on the map
  • Add `vein.Vehicles.HotwireDamageMultiplier` setting
  • Fix Vitality stat's Bank It perk not working
  • Anosmia now prevents you from smelling items
  • Fix tomahawk placement on walls
  • Fix being able to insert tools into other tools
  • Fix weight of ExReality controller
  • SpawnAllInventories cheat now does not take into consideration spawn cooldowns
  • Fix glass cut sound being way too loud
  • Audit and fix all building fortification snap points in the world, except the prison
  • Fix multiple TVs being too loud when placed near each other
  • Fix character toenails being black sometimes
  • Fix bad collision at Big Ned's Fish Shack
  • Fix napkin holders behaving as basic cutting tools
  • Possible fix for alarms going off when loading a save game
  • Fix firearms loading in and being unable to be loaded with ammo/to have attachments/etc
  • Performance improvements
  • Crash fixes


I apologize for the frequency of hotfixes here, but when we encounter a game-breaking bug (like the firearms not accepting ammo/bugging out or anything that will affect save games), we want to get a fix out to you as fast as we can.

Firearms saved before this hotfix may or may not be invalidated. Definitely check first.

