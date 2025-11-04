- Fix gokarts being angled 90 degrees off on the map
- Add `vein.Vehicles.HotwireDamageMultiplier` setting
- Fix Vitality stat's Bank It perk not working
- Anosmia now prevents you from smelling items
- Fix tomahawk placement on walls
- Fix being able to insert tools into other tools
- Fix weight of ExReality controller
- SpawnAllInventories cheat now does not take into consideration spawn cooldowns
- Fix glass cut sound being way too loud
- Audit and fix all building fortification snap points in the world, except the prison
- Fix multiple TVs being too loud when placed near each other
- Fix character toenails being black sometimes
- Fix bad collision at Big Ned's Fish Shack
- Fix napkin holders behaving as basic cutting tools
- Possible fix for alarms going off when loading a save game
- Fix firearms loading in and being unable to be loaded with ammo/to have attachments/etc
- Performance improvements
- Crash fixes
I apologize for the frequency of hotfixes here, but when we encounter a game-breaking bug (like the firearms not accepting ammo/bugging out or anything that will affect save games), we want to get a fix out to you as fast as we can.
Firearms saved before this hotfix may or may not be invalidated. Definitely check first.
Changed files in this update