Fix gokarts being angled 90 degrees off on the map



Add `vein.Vehicles.HotwireDamageMultiplier` setting



Fix Vitality stat's Bank It perk not working



Anosmia now prevents you from smelling items



Fix tomahawk placement on walls



Fix being able to insert tools into other tools



Fix weight of ExReality controller



SpawnAllInventories cheat now does not take into consideration spawn cooldowns



Fix glass cut sound being way too loud



Audit and fix all building fortification snap points in the world, except the prison



Fix multiple TVs being too loud when placed near each other



Fix character toenails being black sometimes



Fix bad collision at Big Ned's Fish Shack



Fix napkin holders behaving as basic cutting tools



Possible fix for alarms going off when loading a save game



Fix firearms loading in and being unable to be loaded with ammo/to have attachments/etc



Performance improvements



Crash fixes



I apologize for the frequency of hotfixes here, but when we encounter a game-breaking bug (like the firearms not accepting ammo/bugging out or anything that will affect save games), we want to get a fix out to you as fast as we can.Firearms saved before this hotfix may or may not be invalidated. Definitely check first.