4 November 2025 Build 20666341
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Another quick fix to 2 reported problems:
- Units no longer lose teleport sickness status effect when loading a save.
- Made the forward button on the campaign map unclickable for 1 second when a new mission appears, so that the player can't fast-forward it by accident.

