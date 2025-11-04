Hello everyone!
Another quick fix to 2 reported problems:
- Units no longer lose teleport sickness status effect when loading a save.
- Made the forward button on the campaign map unclickable for 1 second when a new mission appears, so that the player can't fast-forward it by accident.
1.0.2 hotfix
Hello everyone!
