4 November 2025 Build 20666303 Edited 4 November 2025 – 17:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fixed the wrist crossbow contributing to Excess pistols when it shouldn't.
  • Fixed Willow not always completing her jobs on time.
  • Fixed not always being able to equip the spiked bra when you should.
  • Fixed a potential problem with some NPC schedules.
  • Fixed some typos and other minor bugs; thanks for the reports!

