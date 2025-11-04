Release notes for 53.02:
Here's some cleanup for the Siege Update to fix a few issues.
General updates
- Hospital patients and babies don't shut off the brains of people carrying them, again.
- Made siege engine operators leave their engines when not commanded to be there.
- Added practice fire mode for siege engines.
- Fixed a crash if world population is uncapped.
- Corrected minor issues with siege engine target selection and skill use.
- Stopped wagon goods from creating incorrect transparent pixels in wagon.
- Fixed typo with some plurals.
