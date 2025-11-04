 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20666285
Update notes via Steam Community

Release notes for 53.02:


Here's some cleanup for the Siege Update to fix a few issues.

General updates
  • Hospital patients and babies don't shut off the brains of people carrying them, again.
  • Made siege engine operators leave their engines when not commanded to be there.
  • Added practice fire mode for siege engines.
  • Fixed a crash if world population is uncapped.
  • Corrected minor issues with siege engine target selection and skill use.
  • Stopped wagon goods from creating incorrect transparent pixels in wagon.
  • Fixed typo with some plurals.

Changed files in this update

