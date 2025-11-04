 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Europa Universalis V Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 November 2025 Build 20666250 Edited 4 November 2025 – 16:32:40 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Release notes:

  • Fixed Slider barrier clipping when jumping

  • Added new achievement for unlocking level 2

  • Added a new set of obstacles to replace the old ones in level 2

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3997741
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link