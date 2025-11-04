 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20666077
Changelog

Fixed: Staff members could remain endlessly surprised under certain conditions
Fixed: Possible error message when switching from the Swamp to Halflington in the campaign
Fixed: Translation issues in de, ko, ru, uk, pt-BR, and zh-Hans
Fixed: Possible stuck staff members after extinguishing a fire

