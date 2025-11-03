 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest Europa Universalis V Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 November 2025 Build 20666024 Edited 4 November 2025 – 15:59:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Devs Patch List game version 0.3.1.2, first hotfix post-launch update, 03/11/2025

Updates:

  • Added current level vs max stats on win ui

  • Now main game mode panel shows record stats on previously beaten levels (instead of accumulated stats as was shown before) we have to reset the on-level stats of your save games to fit this new logic

  • Fix pause menu showing in lobby

  • Fix missing stats in stats ui

  • Optimized the loading screens

  • Fix missing cursor on some ui

  • Added support for scrolling with gamepads on some UIs

  • Added a new type of death

Thank you all for your support

See you in the next update

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3672601
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link