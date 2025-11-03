Devs Patch List game version 0.3.1.2, first hotfix post-launch update, 03/11/2025
Updates:
Added current level vs max stats on win ui
Now main game mode panel shows record stats on previously beaten levels (instead of accumulated stats as was shown before) we have to reset the on-level stats of your save games to fit this new logic
Fix pause menu showing in lobby
Fix missing stats in stats ui
Optimized the loading screens
Fix missing cursor on some ui
Added support for scrolling with gamepads on some UIs
Added a new type of death
