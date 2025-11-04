Changes

Replaced the turret ring placeholder model with a finished model.



Added an electric turret drive motor part, which scales with its output torque.



Added a turret drive gearbox, which scales inversely with its drive ratio.



Added a turret drive hand crank, which has constant size and doesn't consume space.



Turret drives can now be damaged and stop working in battle.



Added a frame rate limit display option.



Shortened the steering wheel.



The steering wheel can now be scaled.



The turret traverse drive distance limit is now linked to the model, ignoring ring armour thickness.



Cannon breeches can now be damaged. Destroyed breeches prevent the cannon from firing. Cannon health is now visible in the battle overlay.



Turret ring armour is now structural steel instead of RHA.



Turret ring thickness is no-longer editable and matches the visual model. Ring armour is now expected to be added through additional plates in freeform.



Fixes

Fixed duplicated cannons using the same shells in-game as their original cannon, even after their calibre was changed. This fix only applies to newly duplicated cannons.



Fixed FPS counter toggle not working.



Fixed some settings not applying on startup.



Fixed 'Hide context controls' toggle not working.



Removed non-functional 'Hit indicator' general settings toggle.



Removed non-functional 'Autofocus' camera settings toggle.



Fixed noticeably glitched textures on crewmen at far distances.



Fixed the unsmoothed crosshair 'Static crosshair' option (decouples aiming from camera smoothing).



Removed non-functional vehicles from the Built-in section of custom battles.



Fixed turret ring armour thickness not updating correctly on changes.



Fixed linked cannons not synchronizing fire correctly.



Updated starter blueprints to 0.2.



Fixed applique armour plates not appearing in the damage model.



Fixed cannon load indicators not syncing when exiting the editor.



Fixed game instability caused by firing linked cannons without a delay.



Raised the new design traverse drive initial torque values to above their minimum value.



Lowered the return roller diameter slider minimum from 0.3m to 0.15m



Raised the hard slider limit for roller array 'Forward' from 1m to 10m. The soft limit remains at 1m.



Fixed incorrect turret ring mass calculation.



The photomode controls are now displayed in the photomode overlay again.



Hi all,Final patch for the experimental branch to wrap up the 0.2 beta. A separate post on that to follow.This patch removes the placeholder models for turret rings and traverse drives.Traverse drives are now a concern when designing, as they'll need to be fit in like everything else.- Hamish