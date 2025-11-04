 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20665951 Edited 4 November 2025 – 16:26:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi all,

Final patch for the experimental branch to wrap up the 0.2 beta. A separate post on that to follow.

This patch removes the placeholder models for turret rings and traverse drives.
Traverse drives are now a concern when designing, as they'll need to be fit in like everything else.

Changes

  • Replaced the turret ring placeholder model with a finished model.
  • Added an electric turret drive motor part, which scales with its output torque.
  • Added a turret drive gearbox, which scales inversely with its drive ratio.
  • Added a turret drive hand crank, which has constant size and doesn't consume space.
  • Turret drives can now be damaged and stop working in battle.
  • Added a frame rate limit display option.
  • Shortened the steering wheel.
  • The steering wheel can now be scaled.
  • The turret traverse drive distance limit is now linked to the model, ignoring ring armour thickness.
  • Cannon breeches can now be damaged. Destroyed breeches prevent the cannon from firing. Cannon health is now visible in the battle overlay.
  • Turret ring armour is now structural steel instead of RHA.
  • Turret ring thickness is no-longer editable and matches the visual model. Ring armour is now expected to be added through additional plates in freeform.


Fixes

  • Fixed duplicated cannons using the same shells in-game as their original cannon, even after their calibre was changed. This fix only applies to newly duplicated cannons.
  • Fixed FPS counter toggle not working.
  • Fixed some settings not applying on startup.
  • Fixed 'Hide context controls' toggle not working.
  • Removed non-functional 'Hit indicator' general settings toggle.
  • Removed non-functional 'Autofocus' camera settings toggle.
  • Fixed noticeably glitched textures on crewmen at far distances.
  • Fixed the unsmoothed crosshair 'Static crosshair' option (decouples aiming from camera smoothing).
  • Removed non-functional vehicles from the Built-in section of custom battles.
  • Fixed turret ring armour thickness not updating correctly on changes.
  • Fixed linked cannons not synchronizing fire correctly.
  • Updated starter blueprints to 0.2.
  • Fixed applique armour plates not appearing in the damage model.
  • Fixed cannon load indicators not syncing when exiting the editor.
  • Fixed game instability caused by firing linked cannons without a delay.
  • Raised the new design traverse drive initial torque values to above their minimum value.
  • Lowered the return roller diameter slider minimum from 0.3m to 0.15m
  • Raised the hard slider limit for roller array 'Forward' from 1m to 10m. The soft limit remains at 1m.
  • Fixed incorrect turret ring mass calculation.
  • The photomode controls are now displayed in the photomode overlay again.


- Hamish

