Final patch for the experimental branch to wrap up the 0.2 beta. A separate post on that to follow.
This patch removes the placeholder models for turret rings and traverse drives.
Traverse drives are now a concern when designing, as they'll need to be fit in like everything else.
Changes
- Replaced the turret ring placeholder model with a finished model.
- Added an electric turret drive motor part, which scales with its output torque.
- Added a turret drive gearbox, which scales inversely with its drive ratio.
- Added a turret drive hand crank, which has constant size and doesn't consume space.
- Turret drives can now be damaged and stop working in battle.
- Added a frame rate limit display option.
- Shortened the steering wheel.
- The steering wheel can now be scaled.
- The turret traverse drive distance limit is now linked to the model, ignoring ring armour thickness.
- Cannon breeches can now be damaged. Destroyed breeches prevent the cannon from firing. Cannon health is now visible in the battle overlay.
- Turret ring armour is now structural steel instead of RHA.
- Turret ring thickness is no-longer editable and matches the visual model. Ring armour is now expected to be added through additional plates in freeform.
Fixes
- Fixed duplicated cannons using the same shells in-game as their original cannon, even after their calibre was changed. This fix only applies to newly duplicated cannons.
- Fixed FPS counter toggle not working.
- Fixed some settings not applying on startup.
- Fixed 'Hide context controls' toggle not working.
- Removed non-functional 'Hit indicator' general settings toggle.
- Removed non-functional 'Autofocus' camera settings toggle.
- Fixed noticeably glitched textures on crewmen at far distances.
- Fixed the unsmoothed crosshair 'Static crosshair' option (decouples aiming from camera smoothing).
- Removed non-functional vehicles from the Built-in section of custom battles.
- Fixed turret ring armour thickness not updating correctly on changes.
- Fixed linked cannons not synchronizing fire correctly.
- Updated starter blueprints to 0.2.
- Fixed applique armour plates not appearing in the damage model.
- Fixed cannon load indicators not syncing when exiting the editor.
- Fixed game instability caused by firing linked cannons without a delay.
- Raised the new design traverse drive initial torque values to above their minimum value.
- Lowered the return roller diameter slider minimum from 0.3m to 0.15m
- Raised the hard slider limit for roller array 'Forward' from 1m to 10m. The soft limit remains at 1m.
- Fixed incorrect turret ring mass calculation.
- The photomode controls are now displayed in the photomode overlay again.
- Hamish
