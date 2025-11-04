🚨 NOW LIVE: 🧠 SMARTER RESTOCKERS! 👷📦
📣 Attention, all Mall Managers!
A new patch is hereeee! 🎉
🧍♂️💬 I had to politely warn our Restockers…
I noticed many of them were randomly filling up your malls, but that issue is now gone for good! 💪
🗂️ They’ll now restock only the labeled shelves,
and you can right-click to remove labels anytime. 🖱️
⚙️ I’ve also added a few performance improvements
and minor tweaks with this patch. 🚀
💖 I hope you’re having tons of fun in Mall Simulator!
With your ideas, our crazy super-mega mall shopping adventure will keep growing strong!
Thank you for being here since day one! 🥰
💬 Haven’t joined yet?
We’re all hanging out on Discord with fellow mall managers! 🎮
JOIN OUR DISCORD SERVER
Changed files in this update