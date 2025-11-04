 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest Europa Universalis V Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 November 2025 Build 20665787 Edited 4 November 2025 – 16:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Fixed a bug where the world grid was not adjusted when canceling object movement.

- Tutorial – Reset Camera Step: Added information about the keyboard shortcut.

- Improved TSR anti-aliasing (AA) quality.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2350221
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link