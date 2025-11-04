1.Fixed the issue where the number of candy was being overwritten abnormally; we sincerely apologize to players whose candy count was overwritten after updating to v2.7.0 and will compensate 8,000 candy.

2.Increased the effect size of the impact special effect "Hole" and fixed the display error of the impact special effect "Old".

3.Fixed issues where some images were displayed incorrectly or behaved abnormally.

4.Added animation prompts for the "Candy Can" during runtime: a pop-up shows candy deduction when transferring candies, and the unlock interface displays the number of candy placed this time.

5.Fixed some incorrect information issues.