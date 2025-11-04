 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest Europa Universalis V Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 November 2025 Build 20665767 Edited 4 November 2025 – 15:26:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.Fixed the issue where the number of candy was being overwritten abnormally; we sincerely apologize to players whose candy count was overwritten after updating to v2.7.0 and will compensate 8,000 candy.
2.Increased the effect size of the impact special effect "Hole" and fixed the display error of the impact special effect "Old".
3.Fixed issues where some images were displayed incorrectly or behaved abnormally.
4.Added animation prompts for the "Candy Can" during runtime: a pop-up shows candy deduction when transferring candies, and the unlock interface displays the number of candy placed this time.
5.Fixed some incorrect information issues.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2687161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link